Tower Semiconductor Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Release Date

/EIN News/ -- MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel – January 24, 2023Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ/ TASE: TSEM), the leading foundry of high value analog semiconductor solutions, will issue its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 earnings on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

In light of the previously announced transaction with Intel, Tower will not provide guidance for the first quarter 2023 and will not host an earnings conference call.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM, TASE: TSEM), the leading foundry of high-value analog semiconductor solutions, provides technology and manufacturing platforms for integrated circuits (ICs) in growing markets such as consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense. Tower Semiconductor focuses on creating positive and sustainable impact on the world through long-term partnerships and its advanced and innovative analog technology offering, comprised of a broad range of customizable process platforms such as SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, non-imaging sensors, integrated power management (BCD and 700V), and MEMS. Tower Semiconductor also provides world-class design enablement for a quick and accurate design cycle as well as process transfer services including development, transfer, and optimization, to IDMs and fabless companies. To provide multi-fab sourcing and extended capacity for its customers, Tower Semiconductor owns two manufacturing facilities in Israel (150mm and 200mm), two in the U.S. (200mm), two facilities in Japan (200mm and 300mm) which it owns through its 51% holdings in TPSCo and is sharing a 300mm manufacturing facility being established in Italy with ST Microelectronics. For information, please visit: www.towersemi.com.

Contact Information:
Tower Semiconductor Investor Relations                        
Noit Levy, +972 4 604 7066                
noitle@towersemi.com                                 

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.