Oomnitza Recognized by Leading Analyst Firm in Inaugural Digital Platform Conductor Market Guide

Oomnitza’s business process automation helps CIO and IT Leaders improve technology management and service delivery efficiency while reducing manual task volume

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oomnitza , the leading provider of Enterprise Technology Management (ETM) solutions, today announced it has been recognized as a Representative Vendor within the inaugural Gartner® Market Guide for Digital Platform Conductor Tools.



According to Gartner, “the greater variety of IT infrastructure is prompting the need for new management tools, such as digital platform conductor tools, to enable and measure value.

Digital platform conductor solutions coordinate hybrid digital infrastructure management tools used to plan, implement, operate and monitor underpinning technology and services for applications and digital products.”

“By 2026, 75% of DPC tool adopters will be consistently successful at demonstrating I&O business value, versus 25% of nonadopters.” *

IT leaders and their staff can obtain the full report by visiting www.oomnitza.com/gartner-market-guide-digital-platform-conductor .

“We are proud to be recognized in Gartner’s report on Digital Platform Conductor tools as it shares how Infrastructure and Operations (I&O) leaders can maximize the business value from their infrastructure investments,” said Arthur Lozinski, CEO and co-founder of Oomnitza. “IT leaders are seeking to increase productivity, reduce spend and support strategic business initiatives. By automating key business processes and reducing reliance on manual tasks and tickets, Oomnitza enables IT leaders to improve operational efficiency and maximize technology utilization.”

Oomnitza empowers modern IT organizations to scale by orchestrating and automating key business processes across siloed technologies. Delivered as an agentless SaaS solution, its ETM platform provides versatile low-code workflows and IT process automation templates that leverage an enterprise’s existing tools to improve operational, security and financial efficiency. This enables IT organizations to reduce tickets and repetitive, error-prone manual tasks to improve technology utilization, service delivery and expenditure.

Oomnitza facilitates broad workflow adoption for end-to-end IT process automation, such as:

Streamlined onboarding – from Hire to Productivity

Secure offboarding – from Separation to Recovery

Continuous audit readiness - from Scope to Evidence

Software & SaaS management – from Discover to Optimize

Optimized procurement – from Plan to Service



To learn how Oomnitza can accelerate your business process automation strategy, visit Oomnitza.com .

TWEET THIS: Oomnitza recognized by leading analyst firm in new Market Guide for Digital Platform Conductor Tools – download full report at http://bit.ly/3CIlta0 #oomnitza #enterprisetechnologymanagement #businessprocessautomation #digitalplatformconductor #autonomousIT

About Oomnitza

Oomnitza offers the industry’s most versatile Enterprise Technology Management solution that delivers key business process automation for IT. Our SaaS platform, featuring low-code workflows, IT process best practices and bidirectional integrations, enables enterprises to quickly achieve operational, security and financial efficiency leveraging their existing endpoint, application, network infrastructure and cloud infrastructure systems. We help some of the most well-known and innovative companies to optimize resources, mitigate cyber risk, expedite audits and fortify user experience. Learn more at Oomnitza.com .

Follow us on Twitter or visit us on LinkedIn and Facebook .

*Gartner, Market Guide for Digital Platform Conductor Tools, 16 November 2022, by Roger Williams Et Al.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

All trademarks, logos and brand names are the property of their respective owners. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Contacts