Garrett Motion to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call on Tuesday February 14, 2023

/EIN News/ -- ROLLE, Switzerland, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garrett Motion Inc. (Nasdaq: GTX, GTXAP), a leading differentiated technology provider for the automotive industry, today announced it plans to issue financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 before the open of market trading.

Garrett will also hold a conference call the same day at 8:30 am EDT / 2:30 pm CET. To participate on the conference call, please dial +1-877-883-0383 (US) or +1-412-902-6506 (international) and use the passcode 9759644.

The conference call will also be broadcast over the internet and include a slide presentation. To access the webcast and supporting material, please visit the investor relations section of the Garrett Motion website at www.garrettmotion.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing +1-877-344-7529 (US) or +1-412-317-0088 (international) using the access code 8401030. The webcast will also be archived on Garrett’s website.

About Garrett Motion Inc.
Garrett Motion is a differentiated technology leader, serving customers worldwide for more than 65 years with gasoline, diesel and hybrid turbo technologies, hydrogen fuel cell applications and software solutions used in passenger vehicles as well as on and off-highway commercial vehicles. Garrett’s cutting-edge technology enables vehicles to become cleaner, more fuel efficient, and connected. Our offering of turbocharging, electric boosting and automotive software solutions empowers the transportation industry to redefine and further advance motion. For more information, please visit www.garrettmotion.com.

Contacts:  
MEDIA INVESTOR RELATIONS
Maria Santiago Echandi Paul Blalock
+1 734 386-6593 +1 862 812-5013
Maria.SantiagoEchandi@garrettmotion.com Paul.Blalock@garrettmotion.com


