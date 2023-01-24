Weichert’s Season of Giving Supports Local Communities

Charitable Donations Help Feed the Food Insecure, Stock Local Pantries and Provide Gifts to Children for the Holidays

/EIN News/ -- Morris Plains, NJ, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Weichert Family of Companies joined together for a “Season of Giving” and closed out 2022 on a high note by supporting local charitable organizations and persons in need with nourishing food and holiday gifts.

Weichert once again partnered with Move for Hunger for its Annual Weichert Thanksgiving Food Drive to benefit local food pantries and the food insecure. The food drive raised $5,095, which translates to 12,839 meals for those in need. The Weichert community also donated approximately 420 pounds of food items through boxes placed on Campus, which is an additional 350 meals.

On the heels of that success, Weichert kicked off its 44th Annual Toy Drive and collected more 9,200 new toys for families and children in need. In addition to toys, almost $7,000 in cash and gift cards was collected and donated to various charities, along with food, clothing, blankets, toiletries and gift boxes for seniors.

“At Weichert, we have always stressed the importance of giving back to the communities where we live and work,” said Bill Scavone, president of Weichert, Realtors and Weichert Real Estate Affiliates. “By collecting food, toys, clothing and other necessities, we were able to assist many wonderful organizations who work tirelessly to help families and children year-round. I am so proud of our colleagues for their kindness and commitment to positively impacting the lives of others, especially during the holiday season.”

Inspired by this year’s toy drive theme, “Every Toy Sparks Joy,” Weichert colleagues, associates, friends and family all gave generously to various organizations that support underprivileged families, as did residents and businesses of the local communities where Weichert has its sales offices.

“The Weichert Family of Companies was proud to help spark joy this holiday season through the tradition of our annual food and toy drives,” said Jim Weichert. “Supporting our local communities has always been a cornerstone of the Weichert Way. We appreciate everyone who helped make Weichert’s Season of Giving a success.”

Toys and other gifts were donated to many charities throughout the Northeast, including ARC; Ashley Lauren Foundation; CASA; The Center for Great Expectations; David’s Touch Foundation; Goryeb Children’s Hospital; Freehold YMCA; Friendship Center for New Beginnings; Good News Home; Guadalupe Family Services; Homefront; Long Valley Food Pantry; Ocean of Love; Mullica Gardens Assisted Living; New Jersey Battered Women’s Shelter; Naomi’s Way Housing/Catholic Charities; Octavius V. Catto School; St. Gregory’s Pantry; St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital; Table of Hope; Vernon PAL; U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program and Womanspace; to name just a few.

Combined with a generous donation from Toys ‘R Us and Weichert Facilities, employees at Weichert’s corporate headquarters donated more than 1,000 toys to the New Jersey Department of Child Protection and Permanency’s Holiday Appeal, which provides gifts to children who have been victims of child abuse or neglect.

The new, unwrapped toys and other contributions were collected at Weichert, Realtors sales offices in New Jersey, New York, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland and Washington, DC, as well as the company’s corporate office in Morris Plains, NJ.

About Move for Hunger

Move for Hunger is a national non-profit organization that has created a sustainable way to reduce food waste and fight hunger. They have mobilized the leaders of moving, relocation, and multi-family industries to provide their customers, clients, and residents with the opportunity to donate their food when they move. Members of Move for Hunger also organize community food drives, participate in awareness campaigns, and create employee engagement programs.

About The Weichert Family of Companies

Since 1969, Weichert, Realtors has grown from a single office into one of the nation’s leading providers of homeownership services by putting its customers first. A family of 18 full-service real estate-related companies, Weichert provides an integrated real estate, mortgage, insurance and title settlement solution — branded as All Under One Roof ℠— to simplify the home purchase experience for buyers and sellers, in most markets. Weichert leverages its customer website, www.weichert.com, one of the most visited real estate websites in the nation, to help families and individuals realize the dream of homeownership through quick and easy access to listing information and the services of its real estate professionals nationwide. Like other family-owned and -operated businesses, Weichert enjoys greater public trust according to several national surveys. For more information, Weichert’s customer service center can be reached at 1-800-USA-SOLD.

