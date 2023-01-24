Submit Release
EU and UNDP support demining in Azerbaijan

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), with EU support, has equipped special mine clearance teams in Azerbaijan.

Specialised technicians and research teams continue to work to protect civilians from unexploded ordnance and other dangerous remnants of the 2020 conflict.

The UNDP in Azerbaijan has equipped the teams with pick-ups, detectors, personal protective equipment, drones and other highly specialised equipment thanks to funding from the EU Civil Protection Mechanism

Mobilised through the International Eurasia Press Fund (IEPF), the teams have already surveyed over 1,400 km2 of 109 villages since the project started in June 2021. So far, the teams have found and cleared around 1,500 mines and other unexploded ordnance.

