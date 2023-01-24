Babcock & Wilcox Awarded $65 Million Contract to Provide Engineering and Advanced Technology for UK Waste-to-Energy Plant

Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) BW announced today that its B&W Environmental and B&W Renewable business segments have been awarded a contract for approximately $65 million by Lostock Sustainable Energy Plant Ltd. (LSEP) to provide engineering services and advanced technologies for the LSEP Sustainable Energy plant located at Lostock Gralam near Manchester, UK. LSEP is a joint venture formed by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and FCC Environment (UK).

B&W's global operations will provide technologies and services for the project, including GMAB™ flue gas treatment technologies, SPIG™ air-cooled condensers, Diamond Power® boiler cleaning equipment and engineering in both B&W's Denmark and U.S. offices.

The Lostock plant will utilize residual waste to generate 60+ megawatts of energy for residents and businesses. Additionally, this plant will be one of the largest operational waste-to-energy plants in the UK processing around 600,000 tonnes of waste annually. The site of the plant was previously the site of a decommissioned coal-fired power plant.

"We thank LSEP for choosing B&W for this key clean energy project," said Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Jimmy Morgan. "B&W's waste-to-energy, environmental and other technologies will play a critical role in decarbonization and the transition to renewable energy, and we're pleased to contribute our expertise to the Lostock project."

"Waste-to-energy is also a powerful solution for eliminating emissions of the potent greenhouse gas methane from landfills, using waste that would otherwise decompose and create methane to produce clean, renewable power," Morgan said.

A spokesperson for LSEP said, "We thank Babcock & Wilcox for supporting us with the delivery of this project and look forward to working with the B&W team. This appointment is a key milestone on our journey to manage the delivery of the LSEP plant and provides the certainty that will help us to unlock the significant investment, job creation and energy security benefits of the project."

With hundreds of units in operation around the world, B&W Renewable has many decades of experience and extensive expertise with technologies that generate steam and power from municipal and industrial waste fuels.

B&W Environmental's GMAB flue gas cleaning and flue gas condensation technologies are applicable for a wide range of applications, including waste-to-energy, co-incineration and hazardous waste incineration plants. The company's SPIG dry cooling technologies can be tailored for many applications and are a sustainable and environmentally conscious cooling solution, eliminating water discharge and protecting the environment. B&W's Diamond Power boiler cleaning systems are available in steam/air, high pressure water, and dual-media air heater cleaning configurations and are ideally suited for renewable and waste-to-energy applications.

The Lostock waste-to-energy plant is scheduled to begin commercial operation in late 2025.

