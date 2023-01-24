Submit Release
Ukraine Forest Forum – register to take part online and offline in Kyiv

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine, in partnership with the Professional Association of Environmentalists of Ukraine and with financial support from the European Union, invites interested specialists to participate in the Interregional educational and practical forum, ‘Forests of Ukraine: European Integration, War, Climate Change and Modern Reforms’. 

The event will take place on 21–22 February 2023 in hybrid format (offline in Kyiv, Ukraine, and online).

The participants will discuss a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the degree of forest damage caused by the hostilities, ways of recording environmental and economic losses, forest sector reforms, forest protection against fires, climate changes, and other issues.

You can register for the event at this link. The number of places for offline participation is limited.

