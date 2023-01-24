Bay Bridge Ventures Announces New Strategic Advisors in Climate Technology

Bay Bridge Ventures ("Bay Bridge" or "the Firm"), an ESG and Sustainability focused venture capital firm investing in scalable, profitable, and impactful technology companies, today announced the appointment of three new strategic advisors focused on Climate Technology:

Tom Baruch, founder and Managing Director of Baruch Future Ventures, Partner Emeritus at Formation 8, and Advisor to Breakthrough Energy Ventures

Carmichael Roberts, founder and Managing Partner of Material Impact and Investment Committee Member at Breakthrough Energy Ventures

Prem Ramaswami, Head of Sidewalk Labs, the sustainable cities division of Google

As a complement to Bay Bridge Ventures' existing Advisors, Mr. Baruch, Mr. Roberts and Mr. Ramaswami each bring decades of industry and operating experience as well as a clear vision regarding the future of ESG and Climate Tech investing. The firm's previously announced Climate Technology Advisors include:

Barney Schauble, Chairman of Nephila Climate and Board Chair of Ceres

Daniel Glenn, Chief of Staff at GoodLeap

Wilson Chang, Co-Founder of Sunlight Financial

"We are excited to have such an impressive group of advisors supporting the long-term success of Bay Bridge Ventures and providing access to expert technical advice for our portfolio companies," said Kim Kolt, General Partner of Bay Bridge. "Their commitment reinforces our vision for creating an institutional ‘purpose-built' firm that can generate outsized venture capital returns for our sophisticated investors through investments into startups utilizing proven climate technologies and scalable business models."

"The tools exist to solve major societal problems we are facing around limited clean energy, air and water resources. It's the intentionality of thought leaders to commit capital into ‘entrepreneurial innovation' that will purposefully transform the science and technology into meaningful contributions," said Mr. Baruch. "I am proud to be partnering with the team at Bay Bridge Ventures and excited to mentor mission-oriented entrepreneurs in their portfolio who are focused on implementing the solutions that will leave a lasting impact on the world for generations to come."

With a proprietary "ESG+ Methodology" investment strategy and an industry leading ESG and Impact assessment framework, Bay Bridge invests in innovative entrepreneurs focused on Climate Tech, Health Innovation, and Inclusive Capitalism.

Bay Bridge was founded by a world-class diverse team of General Partners, with more than 50 years of investment experience at organizations including CalPERS, Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse in addition to well-known venture capital firms. Utilizing their team's proven investment track record, Bay Bridge Ventures is focused on generating top tier returns through investments into startups utilizing advancements in foundational technologies, such as AI & Big Data, Advanced Computing, Sensors & IoT, High-Bandwidth Connectivity, Energy Storage, Robotics, and Synthetic Biology to support the increasing demand for a sustainable supply chain, health innovation and access to education as well as financial services.

About Bay Bridge Ventures

Launched in 2022, Bay Bridge Ventures is an Institutional ESG and Sustainability focused venture capital firm, purpose-built from the ground up as a diverse-owned and managed organization focused on supporting scalable, profitable, and impactful businesses while providing transparency through its industry-leading impact reporting process. With a robust institutional strategy and investment criteria centered around meeting sophisticated ESG, DEI, and Sustainability investment mandates, Bay Bridge invests in businesses focused on Climate Tech, Health Innovation, and Inclusive Capitalism. For more information, visit www.BayBridgeVC.com.

