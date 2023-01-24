Euroclubs project competition in Ukraine – apply by 12 February

The EU Delegation to Ukraine has announced a new Euroclubs 2023 call for proposals.

The 30 Euroclubs that come up with the best project ideas will receive advisory, financial, and organisational support to implement their projects.

Projects should aim to highlight thematic priorities, to develop a network of Euroclubs, to mark thematic dates and weeks and/or to organise contests on ‘How I see European Ukraine’.

To take part, you have to be a registered Euroclub coordinator, involve at least three Euroclubs from different cities or regions of Ukraine and representatives of other EU networks, and fill in an online application form with a project description.

Thematic priorities are: EU assistance to Ukraine to win the war (examples of volunteering, support for the Armed Forces, assistance to refugees, internally displaced persons, etc.), the European idea, European values and principles, the European Green Deal, digitalisation, and media literacy.

One Euroclub can submit an unlimited number of projects, but no more than one project per club will be selected.

The deadline for applications is 12 February.

Find out more

Press release