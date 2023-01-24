Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,974 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 343,085 in the last 365 days.

Euroclubs project competition in Ukraine – apply by 12 February

The EU Delegation to Ukraine has announced a new Euroclubs 2023 call for proposals.

The 30 Euroclubs that come up with the best project ideas will receive advisory, financial, and organisational support to implement their projects.

Projects should aim to highlight thematic priorities, to develop a network of Euroclubs, to mark thematic dates and weeks and/or to organise contests on ‘How I see European Ukraine’.

To take part, you have to be a registered Euroclub coordinator, involve at least three Euroclubs from different cities or regions of Ukraine and representatives of other EU networks, and fill in an online application form with a project description.

Thematic priorities are: EU assistance to Ukraine to win the war (examples of volunteering, support for the Armed Forces, assistance to refugees, internally displaced persons, etc.), the European idea, European values and principles, the European Green Deal, digitalisation, and media literacy.

One Euroclub can submit an unlimited number of projects, but no more than one project per club will be selected.

The deadline for applications is 12 February.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Euroclubs project competition in Ukraine – apply by 12 February

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.