Renowned Prostate Cancer Robotic Surgeon and Urologist Dr. John K. Burgers Joins Florida Urology Center, an Affiliate of U.S. Urology Partners

Florida Urology Center today announced that John K. Burgers, MD, has joined the practice, bringing three decades of leadership and innovation in advanced robotic surgery and general urologic care to the region. Florida Urology Center is a full-service specialty group providing comprehensive services in five locations throughout Florida, including Ormond Beach, Port Orange, Orange City, New Smyrna Beach and Palm Coast. Florida Urology Center is an affiliate of U.S. Urology Partners, one of the nation's leading providers of urological services.

An internationally recognized urologist and surgeon, Dr. Burgers has been practicing urology for 30 years and has more than 18 years of robotic surgery experience. He has performed more than 10,000 radical prostatectomies for prostate cancer patients, with excellent results. Dr. Burgers completed his Medical School, Internship and Residency at The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. There he trained under the world-famous Dr. Patrick Walsh, the pioneer of the nerve sparing radical prostatectomy. He spent five years as an assistant professor at The James Comprehensive Cancer Center in Columbus, Ohio, where he trained many urology residents and published numerous research articles.

Dr. Greg A. Parr of Florida Urology Center stated, "We are honored to welcome Dr. John Burgers to our care team at Florida Urology Center. In addition to his background in general urology, we are excited about Dr. Burgers' expertise in leading edge cancer care and robotic surgery for prostate cancer patients. Dr. Burgers will support Florida Urology Center in continuing to provide the most advanced, effective treatments for prostate cancer patients in the communities we serve."

Dr. John K. Burgers said, "I am thrilled about the opportunity to be joining such a premier urology group as Florida Urology Center, which sets the standard of care in the region. I am impressed with the highly skilled care team at Florida Urology Center and their focus on providing utmost quality patient care in a compassionate, heartwarming environment where I can continue to progress and contribute in my career."

Consultations with Dr. Burgers are currently being scheduled for the Florida Urology Center offices in Palm Coast and Ormond Beach. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Burgers or to refer a patient, please visit www.floridaurology.com or call (386) 673-5100.

About U.S. Urology Partners

U.S. Urology Partners is one of the nation's largest independent providers of urology and related specialty services, including general urology, surgical and robotic procedures, advanced cancer treatment and other ancillary services. The U.S. Urology Partners clinical network consists of more than 50 locations throughout the East Coast and Midwest. U.S. Urology Partners was formed to support urology practices with an experienced team of healthcare executives and resources, and is backed by NMS Capital. The U.S. Urology Partners corporate office is in Nolensville, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville. For additional information about U.S. Urology Partners or Florida Urology Center, please visit www.us-uro.com or www.floridaurology.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005340/en/