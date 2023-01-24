Electrical Wholesale Distributor Celebrates a Record-Breaking Year Across the U.S.

City Electric Supply (CES) celebrates a year of growth and sustainability, opening over 20 new locations and three fulfillment centers across the U.S. and celebrating branches that have been open for two and a half decades.

DALLAS, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As 2023 begins, the job outlook for electricians is projected to have around 80,000 openings on average over the course of the decade, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics. To help the industry sustain growth, electrical wholesale distributor City Electric Supply (CES) has continued efforts to expand across the U.S. Opening its first U.S. location in 1983, the company has doubled in size over the last five years, adding over 100 branch locations across the country. The company wrapped up one of its most successful years, which included opening over 20 new branches across the country, celebrating locations serving their communities for two and half decades, opening three distribution centers to support the growing branch network, and hosting its largest in-person conference in company history.

"We have always considered our employees the true backbone of this company. Without their hard work and perseverance, City Electric Supply would not experience so many successes within our business," said Co-Chief Operating Officer John Gray. "We hope to continue to grow and succeed as long as we keep the focus on our people."

The company opened 21 new branches in 2022, expanding its reach for customers. CES has a heavy presence in the southeast and continues to open locations in states such as Florida and North Carolina. Expansion took off in several other states as well. The company opened two new locations in Texas in one month, opened two locations in Southern California in two months, and opened its second island location in Martha's Vineyard.

CES also added locations in San Bernardino and Santa Clarita, located in northern Los Angeles County. CES San Bernardino is the newest location in the Inland Empire, and the Santa Clarita location will extend the company 45 minutes farther north, becoming the most northern CES branch in the state. The company also opened a location off the coast of Massachusetts, in Martha's Vineyard. After a year of construction, the Martha's Vineyard location is the company's 28th branch in the state and the second island location CES currently has.

"We want to continue to expand our branch network. CES constantly has new goals that keep us motivated," said John. "We are excited to see the growth our teams are capable of as they establish relationships with great customers. It takes strong and dedicated people to keep up that kind of success, which shows we have the right people representing the company."

CES opened three new fulfillment centers in 2022. Each center is designed to support branch order fulfillment so the company can increase inventory and reduce delivery times throughout the U.S. The floor plan for each center ranges up to 160,000 square feet and can hold up to 45,000 SKUs as unique backstock for the over 550 CES branches across the U.S. The centers will help CES corporate entities, including the Corporate National Solutions, EV, and Strategic Accounts divisions. The company now has a total of five fulfillment centers located in Jacksonville, Charlotte, Fort Worth, Las Vegas, and Indianapolis, meaning one-day shipping is now regionalized.

"This past year has brought a lot of growth to our company within our supporting and specialty departments," said Co-Chief Operating Officer Andrew Dawes. "We're looking forward to building off this growth by adding additional resources, including CES Online and our warehouse fulfillment centers."

In June, CES held its largest in-person event to date, CES Connect 2022, after a four-year hiatus. What top-industry trade publication Electrical Wholesaling called "One of the electrical industry's biggest in-person events of the year," brought together more than 2,000 industry professionals and 50+ industry-leading manufacturers across North America for the largest counter day CES has ever hosted. At the company's fourth annual conference, customers and trade school students were invited to the event in Orlando, Florida, for the first time. CES Connect 2022 allowed attendees to network with CES employees, visit manufacturers' trade booths, and more.

As the company heads into the upcoming year, CES would like to thank vendor partners, customers, and especially CES branch teams across the nation for choosing to be part of the CES family business. The continued growth and sustainability wouldn't be possible without the support they've shown year after year.

About City Electric Supply (CES) is a family-owned electrical wholesale distributor headquartered in Dallas, Texas. The company was founded in 1951 by Tom Mackie in the United Kingdom and expanded to the United States in 1983. Today, CES employs more than 3,000 people in over 550 branches across the U.S.

CES is dedicated to providing personalized service and support for customers in the residential, commercial, and industrial marketplace. While CES is a large company, it prides itself on keeping its founding principle of empowering people to make local business decisions by providing customers with tailored services for all their electric supply needs.

