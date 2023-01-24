Digital Payment Market Worth USD 19.89 Trillion by 2026 | Report by Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital payment market size was valued at USD 3.53 Trillion in 2018. It is estimated to reach USD 19.89 Trillion by 2026 at 24.4% CAGR during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ has shared this information in its latest research report titled, "Digital Payment Market Forecast, 2023-2026." There is increasing preference for Quick Response (QR) codes-based payment of groceries and utility bills owing to their accuracy and relative safety. Payments through payment gateways and m-wallets are also gaining traction worldwide, thereby fueling the digital payment market growth.





Key Industry Developments:

SoFi, a US-based personal finance firm, teamed up with Samsung Electronics America to release Samsung Money by SoFi. The innovative product is a mobile-based money management platform that creates a secure cash management account for the user, offering attractive interest rates on savings. Moreover, Samsung Pay users paying through MasterCard debit cards can avail exclusive benefits.

Paytm, India's biggest digital payments platform, introduced its All-in-One Android POS device for its merchant partners across the nation. The device is designed to enable merchants to accept payments through cash, debit & credit cards, UPI, and Paytm Wallet. Further, merchants will also be able to generate GST-compliant bills through the ‘Paytm for Business' app.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 Forecast Period 2019 to 2026 CAGR 24.4% 2026 Value Projection USD 19.89 Trillion Base Year 2018 Digital Payment Market Size in 2018 USD 3.53 Trillion Historical Data for 2015 to 2017 No. of Pages 120 Segments covered Payment Type, Industry and Geography





Key Takeaways

Digital payment market size in North America was USD 0.96 Trillion in 2018

Digital wallets and point of sale (POS) machines are driving the global digital payment market

Asia Pacific is witnessing highest share in the global market

Advanced technologies like NFT, QR Codes, Distributed Ledger Technology are emerging as key trends

By end-user, BFSI and retail industry to exhibit highest CAGR during the forecast period





Market Drivers

Rising Adoption of Digital Transactions in Developing Countries to Foster Prolonged Market Growth.

Economic growth and development in countries such as India and China has raised disposable incomes of populations, empowering them to modern payment systems to conduct business-related and other transactions.

In India, for example, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) found that between October 2018 and September 2019, digital payments accounted for 96% of the non-cash retail payments.

Moreover, within the same time span, transactions done through the National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) mediums rose by 20% and 263%, respectively.

The RBI is also reforming its regulatory framework to efficiently monitor the evolving digital payments environment in the country.

Thus, emerging economies, with improved internet connectivity and increasing smartphone usage, are expected to provide a major boost to the digital payment market growth in the near future.





Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific to Have Commanding Lead in the Market; North America to Grow Steadily

Internet and smartphone penetration in China and India is rapidly advancing, which is surging the demand for the strengthening of digital payments infrastructure in these countries. Moreover, India, who demonetized its currency in 2016, is actively promoting digital payment platforms to make the country less dependent on cash. Together, these factors are aiding the dominance of Asia-Pacific in the digital payment market share.

The market size in North America was at USD 0.96 trillion and is expected to grow as the predominant mode of payment in the region is through debit/credit cards. Furthermore, the region is also home to some of the world's largest and strongest financial institutions, which augurs well for this market. In Europe, the market will be primarily driven by the fact that majority of the people have bank accounts and are therefore, well-equipped to adopted digital transaction mediums.

Competitive Landscape

Optimizing Transactions to be the Sole Focus of Market Players

Key players in this market are focusing on developing virtual solutions to enable well-optimized conduct of transactions between different stakeholders. Companies are continuously collaborating and investing in novel ideas to diversify their services and broaden their customer base.





List of Players Profiled in the Digital Payment Market Report:

Visa Inc.

Paytm

Microsoft Corporation

Google Inc.

American Express Co.

Alipay.com Co. Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

PayPal Holdings Inc.

MasterCard International Inc.

Facebook Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Major Table of Contents:

FAQs

How big is the digital payment market?

Digital payment market size was USD 3.53 Trillion in 2018.

How fast is the digital payment market growing?

The digital payment market will exhibit a CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period, 2019-2026





