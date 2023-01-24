KD College Prep Announces Test Prep Classes and Counseling for the New SAT(R) Test

KD College Prep, a test prep and college counseling company based in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, finalizes instructional changes to prepare students for the migration of College Board's PSAT/NMSQT(R) and SAT(R) tests to a new digital format next year.

Coppell, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2023) - KD College Prep, a test prep and college counseling company based in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, finalizes instructional changes to prepare students for the migration of College Board's PSAT/NMSQT® and SAT® tests to a new digital format next year.

Early in 2022, College Board (the organization that administers the PSAT/NMSQT and the SAT tests) announced that it would offer the tests digitally in the U.S. starting in 2023 and 2024. In addition to format changes, adjustments in test content could pose significant challenges for students.

Scoring on both the PSAT/NMSQT and the SAT® tests will remain the same, although College Board will reduce the length of the SAT test by approximately an hour.

The new digital format will also be adaptive, meaning it will vary from student to student. After a student has finished the first module, one of two potential second-stage modules will appear based on the number of questions the student answers correctly initially. Generally, one module has questions that are more difficult than the other.

The new SAT® test format will still feature a verbal and a math section. The verbal section (made up of reading and writing questions) will have shorter reading passages with a single question after each. With less questions, students will rely more on test-taking strategies to find the correct answer on time. The test will group together questions that test similar skills and knowledge, arranged from easiest to hardest.

The math section allows students to use a built-in calculator on the entire section, which is a significant change. Students will find the same math concepts-Algebra 1 and 2, geometry, and trigonometry. "Free response" questions will show up throughout the section, instead of only at the end.

"College Board's recent announcement about making the SAT digital brings back many familiar memories. Over the last 30 years, KD College Prep has seen many adjustments, reconstructions, and makeovers by College Board. With each change we have adapted and found new and improved ways to prepare our students for college," says David Dillard, CEO of KD College Prep.

Since 1992, KD College Prep has helped students prepare for college admissions tests through in-person or live-online prep courses and activities. The organization has four campuses in the DFW area and currently serves students in 37 states across the U.S.

