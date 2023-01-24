MANIFESTATION OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON THE COVID STATE OF CALAMITY ISSUE

We have also raised this concern, Mr. President, and its implication for the COVID-19 vaccination program and benefits of healthcare workers.

As far as we are concerned, the COVID-19 pandemic situation has not been downgraded and the public health emergency still exists. Matagal na po natin ipinanawagan na bigyan pansin ito, yet, unfortunately, the Department of Health opted for legislative track to, diumano, balance health and the economy.

Parang ang nangyari Mr. President, sa atin sa Kongreso ang responsibilidad na mas madali sana kung inaksyunan lamang ng Malacanang agad.

Ni-raise po natin ito Mr President, Gentle lady from Taguig and Pateros, noong September 2022 and even during the budget deliberations. Salamat kaayo Mr President and thank you to the gentle lady from Taguig and Pateros for again raising this important matter to our attention.