Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,955 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 343,080 in the last 365 days.

Manifestation of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the COVID state of calamity issue

PHILIPPINES, January 24 - Press Release
January 24, 2023

MANIFESTATION OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON THE COVID STATE OF CALAMITY ISSUE

We have also raised this concern, Mr. President, and its implication for the COVID-19 vaccination program and benefits of healthcare workers.

As far as we are concerned, the COVID-19 pandemic situation has not been downgraded and the public health emergency still exists. Matagal na po natin ipinanawagan na bigyan pansin ito, yet, unfortunately, the Department of Health opted for legislative track to, diumano, balance health and the economy.

Parang ang nangyari Mr. President, sa atin sa Kongreso ang responsibilidad na mas madali sana kung inaksyunan lamang ng Malacanang agad.

Ni-raise po natin ito Mr President, Gentle lady from Taguig and Pateros, noong September 2022 and even during the budget deliberations. Salamat kaayo Mr President and thank you to the gentle lady from Taguig and Pateros for again raising this important matter to our attention.

You just read:

Manifestation of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the COVID state of calamity issue

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.