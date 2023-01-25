Fairmont Senior Living of Westlake Provides Memory Care Near Olmsted & North Ridgeville, OH
Offering trustworthy memory care close to Olmsted and North Ridgeville, Ohio, Fairmont Senior Living of Westlake is happy to serve elders.WESTLAKE, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Westlake, Ohio, January 4, 2023: Fairmont Senior Living of Westlake is pleased to provide seniors with reliable memory care near Olmsted and North Ridgeville, OH. The available retirement homes offer a comfortable living environment where seniors with memory conditions like dementia and Alzheimer’s can access quality care while maintaining independence as much as possible.
Seniors residing at the memory care community at Fairmont Senior Living of Westlake will have access to 24/7 nursing care with private rooms to enjoy an independent lifestyle. Their care team will keep a watchful eye, assisting when required without interfering with the resident’s quality of life. They remain in close contact with the resident’s family, giving them confidence that their loved one is in good hands.
Fairmont of West Lake, specializes in the development and delivery of memory care services based on the work of the Center for Applied Research in Dementia. They practice a Montessori-based approach to memory care services, emphasizing the importance of cognitive and physical therapies while creating a community-based experience for residents, families, and staff. The Montessori-Inspired Lifestyle Program fosters group interaction and engagement throughout the creation of meaningful social roles in residents’ lives.
Anyone interested in learning about the memory care services available near Olmsted and North Ridgeville, OH can find out more by visiting the Fairmont Senior Living of Westlake website or calling 1-440-808-0074.
About Fairmont Senior Living of Westlake: Fairmont Senior Living of Westlake is an memory care and assisted living community in Westlake, OH designed to help seniors live an independent lifestyle with 24/7 access to nursing care and assistance when required. The comfortable apartments allow seniors to live how they want, with amenities and activities to keep them active and engaged. The helpful, attentive staff provides personalized care plans to meet each resident’s needs.
Company: Fairmont Senior Living of Westlake
Address: 27819 Center Ridge Road
City: Westlake
State: OH
Zip code: 44145
Telephone number: 1-440-808-0074
Email address: info@fairmontwestlake.com
Russell Elmore
Fairmont Senior Living of Westlake
+1 (440) 808-0074
info@fairmontwestlake.com
