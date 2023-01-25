Fairmont Senior Living of Farmington Hills Is a Comfortable Assisted Living Community Near West Bloomfield, MI
Offering a cosy assisted living facility close to West Bloomfield, Michigan, Fairmont Senior Living of Farmington Hills is proud to do so.DOTTY HEROLD, FARMINGTON HILLS, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fairmont Senior Living of Farmington Hills has created a comfortable assisted living community for West Bloomfield, MI seniors to enjoy a good quality of life where they can maintain independence while having access to fantastic amenities and 24/7 nursing staff to provide required assistance. Whether individuals need memory care to assist with the symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer’s or require assistance with daily living tasks, an assisted living community is the ideal solution.
Fairmont Senior Living of Farmington Hills, is advancing senior care with a comfortable community environment where seniors can live among their peers and remain active with a full calendar of activities and social events throughout the year. Volunteer opportunities are also available to keep seniors engaged.
Anyone interested in learning about the comfortable assisted living community near West Bloomfield, MI can find out more by visiting the Fairmont Senior Living of Farmington Hills website or calling 1-248-538-9200.
About Fairmont Senior Living of Farmington Hills: Fairmont Senior Living of Farmington Hills is a senior home care community in Farmington Hills, MI, providing assisted living and memory care services for seniors. They work closely with families to ensure every resident receives the necessary care and assistance while maintaining independence. The community offers everything seniors need for an excellent quality of life.
Company: Fairmont Senior Living of Farmington Hills
AddressS: 29681 Middlebelt Road
City: Farmington Hills
State: MI
Zip code: 48334
Telephone number: 1-248-538-9200
Email address: info@fairmontfarmingtonhills.com
