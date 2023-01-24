16 Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard Attorneys honored by Illinois Super Lawyers

Managing Equity Partner Patrick A. Salvi among Top 10 Super Lawyers in Illinois

CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sixteen Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard P.C. attorneys have been honored by Illinois Super Lawyers as 2023 Super Lawyers and Rising Stars. Each year, no more than five percent of Illinois lawyers are named to the Super Lawyers list. The Rising Stars list, a distinction for attorneys who are 40 or younger or who have been in practice for 10 years or less, includes no more than 2.5% of lawyers in the state.

Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates, and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive, and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys.

The Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers Magazines and in leading city and regional magazines and newspapers across the country.

The Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard attorneys who were named to the 2023 Illinois Super Lawyers list include:

Patrick A. Salvi

Patrick A. Salvi II

Tara R. Devine

Matthew L. Williams

Jennifer A. Ashley

Thomas R. Mulroy III

Aaron D. Boeder

Lance D. Northcutt

Heidi L. Wickstrom

Attorneys named to the 2023 Illinois Super Lawyers – Rising Stars list include:

Brian L. Salvi

Eirene N. Salvi

John A. Mennie

Rob L. Kohen

Jennifer M. Cascio

Michael J. Schostok

Jaclyn J. Kurth

The Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard honorees are not only dedicated to their clients, but published authors, accomplished speakers, experienced trial attorneys, members of several professional bar associations and highly involved in their community.

Additionally, firm founder Patrick A. Salvi was listed among the Top 10 Illinois Super Lawyers for the tenth consecutive year; Partners Matthew L. Williams and Patrick A. Salvi II were listed in the 2023 Top 100, and Partner Jennifer L. Ashley was listed among the Top 100 and the Top 50 female attorneys for 2023. Patrick A. Salvi has been named to the Illinois Super Lawyers list since its inception in 2005.

