Gandeeva Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Dr. Brenda G. Cooperstone to its Board of Directors

Gandeeva Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on designing and developing precision therapeutics guided by cryogenic electron microscopy (cryo-EM) and machine learning, announced today the appointment of Brenda G. Cooperstone, MD, as an independent member of its Board of Directors. Dr. Cooperstone is a pharmaceutical executive with more than 20 years of experience in drug development. She most recently served as the Chief Development Officer, Rare Diseases and the Pennsylvania Site Head for Pfizer Inc.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Cooperstone to Gandeeva's Board of Directors," said Sriram Subramaniam, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Gandeeva Therapeutics. "Dr. Cooperstone brings significant clinical development, regulatory, and portfolio strategy experience to our team, and we are thrilled to work with her as we advance our pipeline of innovative medicines to the clinic."

"I am delighted to join Gandeeva's Board as the company works to achieve its groundbreaking vision of combining detailed structural understanding of proteins with cryo-EM and machine learning to develop a pipeline of differentiated drugs in oncology and other therapeutic areas," remarked Dr. Cooperstone.

Prior to joining Gandeeva Therapeutics' Board of Directors, Brenda Cooperstone held key leadership positions as Pfizer's Chief Development Officer, Rare Diseases, as well as Site Head in Collegeville, PA. Dr. Cooperstone also held various leadership positions at Pfizer and Wyeth across different therapeutic areas from early to late-stage clinical development and global medical affairs. Dr. Cooperstone was a pediatric nephrologist at the Scottish Rite Children's Medical Center, an immunology research fellow at the University of Pennsylvania's Renal Electrolyte Section, and a clinical fellow in pediatric nephrology at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Dr. Cooperstone earned her M.D. at McGill University and completed her clinical residency at the Montreal Children's Hospital in pediatrics. Dr. Cooperstone also serves as an independent board member at Senti Biosciences.

About Gandeeva Therapeutics

Gandeeva Therapeutics is a precision biotechnology company integrating the power of cryogenic electron microscopy (cryo-EM) and machine learning to develop differentiated therapeutics by targeting and modulating key protein-protein interactions. Gandeeva's structure-guided drug discovery platform encompasses target prediction and validation (SPOTLIGHT™), hit identification by screening virtual and fragment libraries (HYPERFOCUS™), and lead optimization (CRYO-CADD™). Gandeeva has a robust preclinical oncology pipeline targeting difficult-to-treat cancers with novel protein interaction modulators such as interfacial glues (iGlues™) and allosteric inhibitors. Gandeeva is headquartered in the Greater Vancouver area, Canada. For more information, please visit www.gandeeva.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

