Carnivale, San Francisco's Biggest Mardi Gras Celebration, Returns to Grace Cathedral on February 21, 2023

13th Annual Mardi Gras Gala "The Future is Bright" Features World-Renowned DJ and "The Late Night Revelry" After Party

Grace Cathedral is getting ready to glow up for its 13th annual Carnivale fundraising gala, where San Franciscans gather to celebrate Mardi Gras. Today, the cathedral formally announced the theme for its annual Carnivale celebration, occurring on February 21, as "The Future is Bright'' and it will be the first fully in-person gala since 2020.

"‘The Future is Bright' is a deep message of hope for all people, and a reminder of the cathedral's commitment to being a place for connection and service in a complex world," said the Very Rev. Dr. Malcolm Clemens Young, Dean of Grace Cathedral. "The community's generous philanthropic support for Carnivale makes the cathedral's mission possible. It supports our innovative spiritual offerings, passion for inclusive arts, and the work of social justice." Carnivale began in 2011 to celebrate, recognize and inspire the philanthropy that supports the mission of Grace Cathedral. Now, Carnivale is Grace Cathedral's largest fundraiser and is an opportunity to introduce the larger Bay Area community and beyond to the sacred space.

As Carnivale-goers enter the cathedral, they'll be engulfed by an expansive and inspired vision, curated by celebrated event designer Heather Rice, who has worked with Grace Cathedral to help create the gala since 2018. San Francisco-based media personality Liam Mayclem and KPIX journalist Betty Yu will co-host the event for the second year in a row. The Chris Clouse Project, a world-renowned DJ and musician, will orchestrate the night, accompanied by drummer Brandon Davis and saxophonist Alekos Syropoulos. This one-night-only event will also include an official after party, "The Late Night Revelry." The trustee-led gala committee is encouraging guests to wear 'bright black tie' for the event and looks forward to partygoers capturing the spirit of the evening through Burning Man artist Matt Elson's Infinity Boxes and a photo booth that will feature unique and creative images using light as paint.

Tickets and sponsorship for Carnivale begin at $75. To shine your light on the cathedral's mission please visit www.gracecathedral.org/carnivale. Upcoming programming, which is made possible through Carnivale, will occur throughout February. Additional details can be found below:

Spacious Grace

February 7-19, 2023

Spacious Grace is the annual free-form arts festival at the cathedral when Grace removes the pews and invokes the muse. Now in its eighth year, Spacious Grace is the time when Grace opens up their amazing space and invites guests to experience the sprawling indoor labyrinth, soaring columns, and glittering stained glass in a whole new way. Grace invites artists to present a wide range of cultural events — theater, dance, music, and more.

ODC: Path of Miracles

Friday, February 10, 2023, 8:00 to 9:30 p.m.

Inspired by the Camino de Santiago and created by ODC/Dance's KT Nelson in collaboration with San Francisco's vocal ensemble, Volti, Path of Miracles is a critically acclaimed site-specific, multi-sensory performance experience originally performed in Grace Cathedral in 2018 and 2019. With a transcendent score by Joby Talbot, and intensely physical choreography, Path of Miracles is an immersive, personal journey told through music and dance.

That Week With the Bachs

February 16-18, 2023, 7:30 - 9:00 p.m.

An iPad-in-hand staged presentation of a new chamber musical. November 19 to 25, 1731: seven days in seven scenes during which seven members of the Bach family collaborate to create the seven movements of Cantata 140. A pivotal moment occurred to this star-crossed family. Bach had composed hundreds of cantatas in the 1720s – cycles of them – then went on to other things. Abruptly, in November 1731, he urgently rushed to compose a new cantata. Why? That mystery leads to worlds of revelations about the family. The perfect way to tell the story of that amazing week is with a musical.

