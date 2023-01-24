ATUM Announces Leap-In Transposase® Licensing Agreement with Codiak Biosciences to Support Manufacturing of Exosome-Based Therapeutics

ATUM, a global specialist and industry leader in bioengineering solutions, today announced the signing of a full licensing agreement for the Leap-In Transposase® technology with Codiak BioSciences, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of exosome-based therapeutics, a new class of medicines.

Under the terms of the agreement, ATUM will provide Codiak access to its Leap-In Transposase® technology to generate mammalian cells expressing exosomes engineered to deliver therapeutic payloads. The Leap-In technology is an integrated solution combining proprietary re-coding algorithms, unique genetic vector elements as well as a transposon-based mechanism for efficient insertion of genetically stable elements into the genome.

Scott Estes, Ph.D., VP of Cell Line Development at Codiak, said, "Through years of rigorous research and clinical validation we have created a platform for engineering and manufacturing therapeutic exosomes with various payloads on the surface or inside the lumen. We believe ATUM's transposase technology has the potential to effectively synergize with Codiak's engEx® Platform to further enhance loading these vesicles, making them more potent and reducing cost of goods."

Claes Gustafsson, Ph.D., Chief Commercial Officer and Co-Founder at ATUM, commented, "Exosomes are bio vesicles that have the potential to fundamentally change drug delivery. We are proud and excited to license the Leap-In Transposase® technology to Codiak for the engineering of cell lines that enables rapid and robust production of exosomes."

About Codiak

Codiak is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of exosome-based therapeutics, a new class of medicines with the potential to transform the treatment of a wide spectrum of diseases with high unmet medical need. By leveraging the biology of exosomes as natural intercellular transfer mechanisms, Codiak has developed its proprietary engEx® Platform to expand upon the innate properties of exosomes to design, engineer and manufacture novel exosome therapeutic candidates. Codiak has utilized its engEx® Platform to generate a deep pipeline of engineered exosomes aimed at treating a broad range of disease areas, spanning oncology, infectious disease and rare disease.

About Leap-In Transposase® Technology

The Leap-In Transposase® technology rapidly catalyzes the stable integration of genes into a target genome. Genes are integrated as multiple independent copies with structural integrity perfectly maintained, allowing for a perfect correlation between the in silico design and the final mammalian genome. ATUM's Leap-In Transposase® technology is protected by over a dozen pending and issued patents.

About ATUM

ATUM is a fully integrated California based CRDO (Contract Research & Development Organization) biotechnology industry leader. ATUM, over the last two decades, has served life science researchers by delivering the highest quality services including but not limited to Gene Design and Gene Synthesis, Protein Engineering, Protein Production, Leap-In Transposase®, Cell Line Development, and Master Cell Banking (MCB). With a state-of-the-art machine learning platform, proprietary algorithms and thanks to its fully integrated Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS), ATUM takes you from virtual sequence to MCB with a click of a button. ATUM provides a continual commitment to innovation where services are built on bioengineered solutions to bring speed to market, supporting you from pre-clinical research through IND and beyond. Contact us today for more information at www.atum.bio.

