Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Names Bart De Wilde Head of Property, Switzerland

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) has announced the appointment of Bart De Wilde to lead its growing property underwriting team and portfolio in Switzerland.

"I am very excited to be expanding our Swiss operations with leaders and teammates whose excellent capability and character will drive the best possible experience for customers and brokers seeking stable property solutions," said Leander Metzger, Country Manager, Switzerland, BHSI. "Bart will build and lead our property team, providing our reliable capacity, risk engineering and CLAIMS IS OUR PRODUCT philosophy to the Swiss marketplace."

Bart has more than two decades of insurance underwriting and engineering experience. He comes to BHSI from Holcim Ltd, where he was most recently Deputy Head of Group Insurance. He holds a master's in Industrial Sciences from Catholic University Leuven, Technology Campus de Nayer.

As part of a steady expansion of its global footprint, BHSI opened a new office in Zurich, Switzerland in 2022, where its growing team is offering a full line of commercial property, casualty, and specialty insurance solutions to customers and brokers.

Bart is based in BHSI's Zurich office and can be reached at bart.dewilde@bhspecialty.com

In Europe, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) trades under Berkshire Hathaway European Insurance DAC (BHEI) and Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL). BHEI is an Irish domiciled Designated Activity Company, Registration Number 636883 and Registered Office at 2nd Floor, 7 Grand Canal Street Lower, Dublin D02 KW81. Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL), an incorporated England and Wales limited liability company, Registration Number 3230337 and Registered Office at 8 Fenchurch Place, 4th Floor, London EC3M 4AJ, United Kingdom. BHEI and BHIIL are affiliates of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (BHSIC), a Nebraska USA domiciled corporation, which provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, transactional liability, surety, marine, travel, programs, accident and health, medical stop loss, homeowners, and multinational insurance. BHSIC, BHIIL and BHEI are subsidiaries of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard & Poor's. Based in Boston, BHSI has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Brisbane, Brussels, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Lyon, Macau, Madrid, Manchester, Melbourne, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Sydney, Toronto, and Zurich.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005156/en/