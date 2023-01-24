The Next Practices Group Eyes Global Expansion and Creation of Global Purpose-Resilience-Impact Offering With David Gallagher Appointment

Gallagher will serve as Global CEO, Purpose and Managing Partner, NPG, based in London

The Next Practices Group (NPG) has appointed former Omnicom and Ketchum executive David Gallagher as a partner and head of a new international expansion initiative for all NPG firms. He will also build out an integrated purpose, resilience & impact (PRI) offering designed to help clients build what's next. In this role he will work with Chris Foster, CEO of The Next Practice and Chair of NPG Purpose.

Gallagher will support NPG companies to serve clients in the UK, Europe, Middle East and Africa through a new operations center in London, while leading investment and acquisition activities for agencies and startups outside the US. He will also work with NPG company leaders globally to expand an interdisciplinary suite of services to help clients optimize communications around corporate/brand purpose, resilience and social impact.

"David will help us quickly realize two important parts of our vision - building a global next-generation proposition in marketing and communications for all of our businesses and their clients, beginning with a strong hub in London, and establishing a future-focused understanding of purpose for clients worldwide," said Bob Pearson, NPG founder and chair.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to pursue my dual professional passions of helping clients thrive with purpose and agencies find their next level of success on a bigger scale," Gallagher said.

Gallagher is a 26-year veteran of Ketchum, where he ran businesses in the US, UK and across Europe, and holding company Omnicom, focusing on international growth and development for its PR businesses and setting up new agencies in Europe and Asia. He has also served as an independent advisor to leading agencies and teams in the US, UK, Germany, and India, and in 2021 co-authored Truth Be Told: How Authentic Marketing and Communications Wins In The Purposeful Age (Kogan Page, with John O'Brien). Based in London, he's an advisor to the London School for Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, African women's health organization mothers2mothers, and is co-chair of the Ukraine Communications Support Network.

NPG is a founder-driven group formed to create perpetual competitive advantage and value for clients. The group includes firms dedicated to communications, marketing, public affairs, data science/analytics, performance marketing, security and issues/crisis management, technology and software solutions and purpose-based solutions. For more information, please visit www.thenextpractice.com

