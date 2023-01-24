New CAT 60 Volt Outdoor Power Equipment Launched in U.S.

The Cat® brand is recognized worldwide for the engineering innovation and rugged dependability of its building and construction equipment. Now, a new line of Cat 60 volt outdoor power equipment, manufactured by Positec Tool Corporation, provides the same focus on quality, durability and performance.

The Cat® brand is recognized worldwide for the engineering innovation and rugged dependability of its building and construction equipment. Now, a new line of Cat 60 volt outdoor power equipment, manufactured by Positec Tool Corporation, provides the same focus on quality, durability and performance.

Cat outdoor power equipment is available through Lowes.com, TractorSupply.com and Amazon and other retailers. The current Cat outdoor power equipment lineup is available through their website: https://www.Catpowertools.com/60v-outdoor-power-equipment/ Visitors can plug in their zip code to find their nearest retailer.

The entire Cat OPE product assortment is powered by either 60V 2.5Ah and 5.0Ah lithium-ion batteries. All Cat OPE products will be sold kitted with battery and charger or there are bare tool options minus the battery and charger.

Cat outdoor power equipment is engineered with highly efficient brushless motors which provide more torque, quiet operation and longer life.

Cat 60V lithium-ion batteries feature an intelligent management system that monitors charging and discharging, voltage, temperature reporting and current state of health. High density thermoplastic encapsulates each cell to dissipate heat to maintain cooling' while increasing efficiency and run time. This fully-enclosed cell provides vibration and impact resistance and thermal overload protection. The battery's charge level indicator illuminates by pressing a button.

The Cat OPE assortment is specifically designed for professional users, as well as serious do-it-yourselfers who demand more power, advanced engineering and longer runtime. This group includes professional landscapers, botanical gardens, gardeners and home landscapers.

The new Cat 60V OPE line covers a wide assortment including lawnmowers, string trimmers, chainsaws, leaf blowers, hedge trimmers and accessories. The equipment is covered by the Cat five-year limited warranty and three-year limited warranty on batteries and chargers.

For a complete listing of Cat outdoor power equipment and to find the nearest retailer, visit https://www.Catpowertools.com/60v-outdoor-power-equipment/ or call 1-800-366-3011.

About Cat® Tools

The Cat® brand is recognized as the global leader in building and construction equipment. Today, new lines of Cat professional-grade outdoor power equipment, cordless and corded power tools, manufactured by Positec Tool Corporation, provide the same high level of performance and dependability. Cat power tools include new performance-enhancing innovations in battery technology and high efficiency brushless motors. Visit http://www.Catpowertools.com.

© 2021 Caterpillar. All Rights Reserved. CAT, CATERPILLAR, LET'S DO THE WORK, their respective logos, "Caterpillar Yellow," the "Power Edge" and "Modern Hex" trade dress as well as corporate and product identity used herein, are trademarks of Caterpillar and may not be used without permission. Positec Group Limited, a licensee of Caterpillar Inc. http://www.Cat.com / http://www.Caterpillar.com

About Positec Tool Corporation

Positec Tool Corporation based in Suzhou, China, manufactures lawn, garden and power tools under the WORX®, Rockwell® and CAT® brand names. WORX, Rockwell and CAT tools are a part of the Positec Group of companies, which have been designing, engineering and manufacturing power tools since 1994. Positec Tool Group markets and distributes its WORX yard and power tools and Rockwell power tools and to home improvement retailers throughout the US and Canada. Since its founding in 1994, Positec has achieved industry-leading growth and employs nearly 4,000 people in 12 countries. For more information, visit http://www.positecgroup.com

Media Contacts:

Mike Mangan, MKM Comm.

847/255-1903

mkmcomm@gmail.com

Meg Butterly/CAT

704/773-5363

Meg.Butterly@positecgroup.com

