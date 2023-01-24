Insights on the Silicon on Insulator Global Market to 2027 - Significant Expansion in the Electronics Sector Drives Growth

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silicon on Insulator Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global silicon on insulator market reached a value of US$ 1.16 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 2.72 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.26% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Silicon on insulator (SOI) refers to a microchip or semiconductor device manufacturing technique, wherein engineers place thin films of single-crystalline silicon on top of an insulator for streamlining the fabrication of integrated circuits (IC). It aids in reducing junction capacitance, resulting in higher speed, eliminating charge leakage, and optimizing the performance of SOI-based devices, while ensuring minimal power consumption.

On account of these properties, they are extensively used for producing various consumer electronics, microprocessors, radio frequency (RF) signal processors, biotechnological chips, and microelectromechanical systems (MEMS). At present, it is commercially available in fully and partially depleted silicon on insulator types.

Silicon on Insulator Market Trends:

One of the major factors driving the SOI market is the significant expansion in the electronics sector, along with the increasing demand for high-performance microelectronic and consumer electronic devices, including smartphones, notebooks, digital cameras, and desktops.

In line with this, the incorporation of fully depleted silicon on insulators (FD-SOI) in various automobile solutions, such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and semi-autonomous driving systems, due to their thermos-mechanical robustness, operational safety, low-power consumption, and long-term reliability properties are acting as other major growth-inducing factors.

Additionally, significant technological advancements, such as the large-scale integration of radio frequency silicon on insulator (RF-SOI) wafers into smartphones to hold cellular signals and receive an uninterrupted connection from multiple locations, are contributing to the market growth.

Moreover, the rising need for low-power and affordable semiconductors and integrated circuits (IC) has facilitated the widespread adoption of SOI amongst the integrated device manufacturer (IDM) community, which is further propelling the market growth. Other factors, such as continuous investments in research and development (R&D) activities and frequent mergers and acquisitions (M&A) amongst key players to progress integrated circuit (IC) technology, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being GlobalWafers Co. Ltd. (Sino-American Silicon Products Inc.), GlobalFoundries Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Shanghai Simgui Technology Co. Ltd., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Silicon Valley Microelectronics Inc., Soitec, STMicroelectronics, SUMCO Corporation, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. and United Microelectronics Corporation.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 147 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $1.16 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $2.72 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.2% Regions Covered Global

