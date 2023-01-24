Rota International Holding Group Announces Merger of Rota Capital and Capital Finance Limited

Wan Chai, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2023) - Rota International Holding Group is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Rota Capital, has recently completed a merger with Capital Finance Limited. The merger will expand Rota Capital's brokerage services and increase the share capital of Capital Finance Limited to 20 million euros.

Sebastian Celea, CEO of Capital Finance Limited, expressed his views about the new development of his company by stating,

"The merger is a mutually beneficial move for both companies. Through Capital Finance Limited, we have attracted the attention of several international investors, and Rota Capital was one of the first to express interest in investing in our company. We appreciate that a merger is much more advantageous for both parties."

The merger will allow Rota Capital to increase its turnover and international exposure in a competitive field. Capital Finance Limited recorded a turnover of 10 million euros in 2021, and the company estimates that the data for 2022 will indicate an increase of more than 15 million euros. Rota Capital has been noted for its innovative facilities and high-quality services offered to clients since 2017. The intelligent financial solutions proposed to clients have amounted to over 100 million euros.

In conclusion, the merger will be effective immediately, and the companies will continue to operate under their existing names. Rota International Holding Group and Capital Finance Limited are committed to providing the convenient services to their clients and shareholders.

About the Company

ROTA CAPITAL is a financial intermediation company that specializes in brokerage services. As a subsidiary of Rota International Holding Group, ROTA CAPITAL is committed to increasing its quality and competitiveness on the markets it operates in, in order to meet the expectations of its clients and partners.

About the Founder

Sebastian Celea, the founder of Rota Capital, is a well-established businessman who is committed to charitable actions. In 2022, he initiated several charitable projects, including providing transportation to safe points for Ukrainians, their integration on the labor market in Romania and abroad, and sending aid to those remaining in the conflict zone. At the same time, Mr. Celea has supported young talents in Romanian sports, promoting boxing performance.

For more information, please visit: www.rota-holding.com.

