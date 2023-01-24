Global Discrete Semiconductor Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Discrete Semiconductor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global discrete semiconductor market size reached US$ 25.68 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 37 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.28% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Discrete semiconductors are singular devices that are constructed to perform a function similar to that of two different devices in a specific configuration. Bipolar transistors, rectifiers, insulated-gate bipolar transistors (IGBTs), metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs) and thyristors are some common product types.

They are utilized to perform minor electronic functions, including power conversion and voltage regulation in computers, smartphones, hybrid cars, LED lighting, tablets and portable medical electronics. Discrete semiconductors are reliable, portable, and easily replaceable and offer increased operating speed and lower power consumption. As a result, they find extensive applications across the automotive, consumer electronics, and telecommunications industries.

Discrete Semiconductor Market Trends:

Significant growth in the automotive industry across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market. Discrete semiconductors are widely used in vehicles enabled with mobile phone integration, independent directing guides, and heads-up displays.

In line with this, the increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), hybrid electric vehicles (HEV), autonomous car technology, and regenerative braking systems are favoring the market growth. Apart from this, various product innovations, such as the launch of silicon-carbide (SiC) MOSFETs that enhance power devices for EV powertrains and increase power density, energy efficiency, and reliability, are providing a thrust to the market growth.

Additionally, the widespread product utilization to manufacture various consumer electronics, such as tablets, computers, ovens, refrigerators and portable electronics, is augmenting the market growth.

Other factors, including the increasing demand for high-energy and power-efficient devices, extensive research and development (R&D) activities, growing requirement for high-energy and power-efficient devices, the launch of wireless and portable electronic products, and the rising need for green energy power generation, are anticipated to drive the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Diodes Incorporated, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Littelfuse Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Nexperia (Wingtech Technology), NXP Semiconductors N.V., On Semiconductor Corporation, Qorvo, STMicroelectronics, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited and Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (Toshiba Corporation).

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global discrete semiconductor market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global discrete semiconductor market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global discrete semiconductor market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 142 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $25.68 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $37 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Discrete Semiconductor Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Diodes

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Key Segments

6.1.2.1 General-Purpose Rectifiers

6.1.2.2 High-Speed Rectifiers

6.1.2.3 Switching Diodes

6.1.2.4 Zener Diodes

6.1.2.5 ESD Protection Diodes

6.1.2.6 Variable-Capacitance Diodes

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Transistors

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Key Segments

6.2.2.1 MOSFET

6.2.2.2 IGBT

6.2.2.3 Bipolar Transistor

6.2.3 Market Forecast

6.3 Thyristor

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Modules

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by End User

7.1 Automotive

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Consumer Electronics

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Communication

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Industrial

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Region

9 SWOT Analysis

10 Value Chain Analysis

11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12 Price Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Diodes Incorporated

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.1.3 Financials

13.3.2 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2.3 Financials

13.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.3 Hitachi Ltd.

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.3.3 Financials

13.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.4 Infineon Technologies AG

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4.3 Financials

13.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.5 Littelfuse Inc.

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.5.3 Financials

13.3.6 Microchip Technology Inc.

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6.3 Financials

13.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.7 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7.3 Financials

13.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.8 Nexperia (Wingtech Technology)

13.3.8.1 Company Overview

13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.9 NXP Semiconductors N.V.

13.3.9.1 Company Overview

13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.9.3 Financials

13.3.10 On Semiconductor Corporation

13.3.10.1 Company Overview

13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10.3 SWOT Analysis

13.3.11 Qorvo

13.3.11.1 Company Overview

13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.11.3 Financials

13.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.12 STMicroelectronics

13.3.12.1 Company Overview

13.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.13 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

13.3.13.1 Company Overview

13.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.13.3 Financials

13.3.14 Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (Toshiba Corporation)

13.3.14.1 Company Overview

13.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

