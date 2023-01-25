Fairmont Senior Living of Farmington Hills Provides Memory Care Near Novi, MI
Seniors in the Novi, MI, area can take advantage of memory care services at Fairmont Senior Living of Farmington Hills.FARMINGTON HILLS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fairmont Senior Living of Farmington Hills is pleased to offer memory care services for seniors near Novi, MI. The senior home care community features a comfortable living environment and 24/7 nursing services that allow seniors with dementia or Alzheimer’s to live confidently while keeping them safe.
Fairmont Senior Living of Farmington Hills, recognizes the importance of giving families peace of mind that their senior loved ones are safe and happy. The highly trained staff provides the best memory care services near Novi, MI, providing seniors with the necessary assistance to maintain a good quality of life while allowing them to remain as independent as possible. The familiar, friendly staff gets to know residents to ensure they feel comfortable in their new living environment.
Fairmont Senior Living of Farmington Hills works with patients diagnosed with dementia or Alzheimer’s at varying stages, providing personalized care plans to address their needs and ensure they are safe and secure. Seniors will feel like they belong to a beautiful community and make new friends that improve their quality of life. Residents living in our memory care neighborhood enjoy Montessori-based memory care. This unique program treats each resident at their current functional level, enabling them to enjoy an independent lifestyle with a purpose. Our Montessori care professionals focus on each resident’s strengths, rather than their weaknesses, ensuring dignity and the well-being of everyone who resides at Fairmont of Farmington Hills.
Anyone interested in learning about the available memory care near Novi, MI can find out more by visiting the Fairmont Senior Living of Farmington Hills website or calling 1-248-538-9200.
About Fairmont Senior Living of Farmington Hills: Fairmont Senior Living of Farmington Hills is a senior home care community in Farmington Hills, MI, providing assisted living and memory care services for seniors. They work closely with families to ensure every resident receives the necessary continuum of care and assistance while maintaining independence. The community offers everything seniors need for an excellent quality of life.
