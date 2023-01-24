Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,913 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 343,027 in the last 365 days.

IntegriDATA Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance for its Information Security Controls

Independent third-party audit certifies IntegriDATA's information security controls

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IntegriDATA, a private equity and hedge fund software provider, announced today that it achieved SOC 2 Type 2 certification, demonstrating its commitment to the highest standards of information security and data protection.

SOC 2 Type 2 certification is a rigorous independent audit that assesses an organization's controls and processes related to security, availability, processing integrity, and confidentiality. By achieving this certification, IntegriDATA has demonstrated that it has the necessary security controls and procedures to protect client data and maintain the availability, integrity, and confidentiality of its systems.

"We are proud to achieve SOC 2 Type 2 certification, which is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication," said Nicholas Molina, Head of Operations at IntegriDATA. "Information security is critical, and this certification proves our commitment to delivering the highest standards of security and data protection for our clients."

SOC 2 Type 2 certification is widely recognized as the gold standard in data security and is often required by regulated industries and large enterprise. IntegriDATA's achievement of this certification is a major milestone for the company and an important step in its continued growth and success.

About IntegriDATA
IntegriDATA is a financial technology software company dedicated to helping the investment management industry improve operational efficiency and reduce risk. Founded in 2002 by financial industry experts, IntegriDATA specializes in expense allocation, payment automation, and collateral management solutions. IntegriDATA clients include hedge funds, private equity firms, fund administrators, institutional investors, and mutual funds. IntegriDATA software helps the investment management industry service over $1.6 trillion AUM.

For more information on IntegriDATA, please visit integri-data.com. Connect with IntegriDATA on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

Media Contact

Nicholas Molina, IntegriDATA, 1 212-302-6200, info@integri-data.com

 

SOURCE IntegriDATA

You just read:

IntegriDATA Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance for its Information Security Controls

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.