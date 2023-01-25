Fairmont Senior Living of Washington Township Offers Assisted Living and Memory Care in Dayton, OH
Seniors in Dayton, Ohio, can take advantage of independent assisted living and memory care services at Fairmont Senior Living of Washington Township.DAYTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fairmont Senior Living of Washington Township is pleased to provide seniors with independent assisted living and memory care in Dayton, OH. They offer the ideal alternative to aging in place, helping seniors maintain independence while having access to a better continuum of care.
Individuals residing in assisted living and memory care at Fairmont Senior Living of Washington Township will enjoy a spacious, comfortable apartment where they can spend time how they want. Assistance and medical care are a call away with an emergency call button in the apartment and 24/7 nurses on staff. Individuals can enjoy the beautifully landscaped courtyard and other outdoor spaces, participate in planned activities, go to the barbershop, or participate in volunteer opportunities.
Fairmont Senior Living of Washington Township, offers seniors an assisted residence in Dayton, OH where they can make new friends and socialize with other residents. The community provides everything seniors need to live a high quality of life while keeping them safe from the dangers of aging in place without losing their independence.
Anyone interested in learning about assisted living and memory care in Dayton, OH can find out more by visiting the Fairmont Senior Living of Washington Township website or calling 1-937-438-0054.
About Fairmont Senior Living of Washington Township: Fairmont Senior Living of Washington Township is an assisted living community that promotes independent living for seniors with access to nursing care and assistance when required. The community provides seniors with a comfortable apartment where they can enjoy independence. Seniors have access to everything they need for an active lifestyle.
Company: Fairmont Senior Living of Washington Township
Address: 6800 Paragon Road
City: Dayton
State: OH
Zip code: 45459
Telephone number: 1-937-438-0054
Email address: info@fairmontwashingtontownship.com
Russell Elmore
Fairmont Senior Living of Washington Township
+1 (937) 438 0054
info@fairmontwashingtontownship.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook