Mark Charles Law, APC Provides Legal Help to Wrongfully Terminated Employees in Pasadena, CA

An experienced California employment law specialist says getting fired can turn into a win-win situation.

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sometimes, standing up for your rights after getting fired (or as the law calls it, “wrongfully terminated”) can feel complicated, discouraging, and intimidating. That’s not necessary. Getting legal help after being fired is straightforward and important.

According to respected and experienced employment lawyer Mark Charles, Founding Lawyer at Mark Charles Law, APC, “While the definitions and legalese in thick, fine print law books can get confusing, the basic fact is: wrongful termination happens when an employee is fired or laid off for an improper or illegal reason. That’s it! The rest is detail.”

He explains that some of the most common grounds for a successful wrongful termination claim in California are: discrimination or reporting Fair Employment and Housing Act (FEHA) violations, complaining about the illegal payment of wages or non-payment of wages, whistleblower activities, and engaging in a protected workplace activity----including the reporting of unlawful actions at work, participating in investigations about unlawful actions, demanding unpaid wages, taking leaves of absences protected by law---without the fear of retaliation, such as termination.

Unfortunately, the details sometimes get confusing and misunderstood.

“There are definitely grounds for a wrongful termination lawsuit in California,” Mark Charles points out. “California is an at-will employment state, which means that employers can terminate employees for any reason or no reason at all. Contrary to the popular myth, employees don’t necessarily have to be fired ‘for cause.’”

“BUT---and it’s a very important but---if an employer fires someone for an unlawful reason, then the former employee can absolutely sue for wrongful termination!”

With significant California employee’s rights experience, Charles emphasizes that a successful wrongful termination claim can be a win-win for the fired employee when it comes to damages that can be recovered. Lost wages and benefits. Future lost compensatio. Compensation for emotional distress, pain, and suffering caused by job loss. Attorney’s fees. Punitive damages are designed to punish willful wrongdoing by an employer. And even possible reinstatement when rights have been violated depending on the situation.

“After getting fired, it’s easy to get discouraged and assume. Don’t! Just reach out to an experienced expert. They can usually help and guide you through a tough time.”

About Mark Charles Law, APC

Mark Charles’ passion is serving clients---and winning---in litigation cases. With an extensive career offering effective employment advice and representation to employees and employers, Mark Charles possesses a thorough understanding of business practices and how they must remain in accordance with the law. He serves clients throughout Pasadena, Alhambra, Arcadia, Rosemead, El Monte and the greater San Gabriel Valley areas.

