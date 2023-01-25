Submit Release
Fairmont Senior Living of Washington Township Provides Assisted Living and Memory Care Near Centerville, OH

Offering assisted living and memory care close to Centerville, Ohio, Fairmont Senior Living of Washington Township is happy to do so.

DAYTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fairmont Senior Living of Washington Township is pleased to provide assisted living and memory care near Centerville, OH for seniors who want to live independently while having access to various services and assistance when required. The comfortable assisted residence is open to seniors who require extra assistance but don’t need constant monitoring for better continuum of care.

Fairmont Senior Living of Washington Township, offers senior residents a private apartment where they can enjoy life to its fullest and request assistance with daily tasks when required. The assisted residence community provides everything seniors need to stay safe and comfortable, with a diverse calendar of activities and social events to meet new friends and enjoy a pleasant lifestyle. Memory care is available for seniors with dementia and Alzheimer’s to give families peace of mind that their loved ones are safe.

Seniors choosing assisted living and memory care near Centerville, OH will live in a private apartment with 24/7 access to nursing care and assistance when requested. The community offers a dining room, a beautifully landscaped courtyard and outdoor spaces, a beauty salon and barbershop, and active volunteer opportunities to keep seniors engaged.

Anyone interested in learning about assisted living and memory care near Centerville, OH can find out more by visiting the Fairmont Senior Living of Washington Township website or calling 1-937-438-0054.

About Fairmont Senior Living of Washington Township: Fairmont Senior Living of Washington Township is an assisted living community that promotes independent living for seniors with access to nursing care and assistance when required. The community provides seniors with a comfortable apartment where they can enjoy independence. Seniors have access to everything they need for an active lifestyle.

Company: Fairmont Senior Living of Washington Township
Address: 6800 Paragon Road
City: Dayton
State: OH
Zip code: 45459
Telephone number: 1-937-438-0054
Email address: info@fairmontwashingtontownship.com

