Fairmont Senior Living of Northville Features Retirement Homes in Plymouth, MI
Discover the luxurious retirement living at Fairmont Senior Living of Northville in Plymouth, MI. Our homes offer top amenities & personalized care.PLYMOUTH, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fairmont Senior Living of Northville is pleased to announce that their facility features comfortable retirement homes in Plymouth, MI. Individuals interested in moving to an assisted residence will find the best solution at this senior living facility, allowing them to maintain independence while having access to care and assistance as required.
Fairmont Senior Living of Northville, has created a consistent community environment where seniors can enjoy comfortable retirement homes surrounded by their peers. Each senior resident or couple lives in an independent apartment where they can maintain independence with access to community areas for socializing and participating in activities. Dining is also available for individuals who prefer not to cook.
Fairmont Senior Living of Northville provides seniors with an active lifestyle with plenty of planned activities to suit every preference. Individuals will enjoy a beautiful apartment and make new friends with other senior residents. When individuals require assistance in their apartment or medical care, the staff at the facility is available to answer the call.
Anyone interested in learning about these retirement homes in Plymouth, MI, can find out more by visiting the Fairmont Senior Living of Northville website or calling +1 (734) 420-7917.
About Fairmont Senior Living of Northville: Fairmont Senior Living of Northville is a full-service assisted living and memory care facility serving seniors in Plymouth, MI, and the surrounding areas. Seniors reside in independent apartments with access to all the community amenities and around-the-clock assistance when required. It’s the perfect opportunity to retire with peace of mind.
Company: Fairmont Senior Living of Northville
Address: 15870 North Haggerty Road
City: Plymouth
State: MI
Zip code: 48170
Telephone number: +1 (734) 420-7917
Email address: info@fairmontnorthville.com
