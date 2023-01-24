Juniper Research's new whitepaper discusses how operators can save their voice business

Juniper Research & Vox Solutions partnered to publish a study on the expected evolution of the voice market. The research concludes that global mobile voice market value will likely decline from US$240 billion in 2022 to US$200 billion, by the end of 2026. But there are many new opportunities operators can capitalize on to continue to grow their voice revenue.

HONG KONG, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Juniper Research and Vox Solutions, a leader in monetization solutions for mobile voice & messaging, have partnered to release a new white paper entitled 'The Future of Monetisable Voice'. The paper, authored by Juniper Research, starts by forecasting that the total mobile voice market revenue is to decline from US$240 billion in 2022 to US$200 billion by the end of 2026.

This significant decrease in revenue is not only driven by the continued migration of P2P voice traffic to OTT channels, but also by the rapid growth of fraud threats such as voice phishing.

But more importantly, the paper then outlines a number of new opportunities that operators should consider to alleviate the downward revenue trend. Some of these include:

Wholesale Contact Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS)

Flash calling

Programmable voice

Advanced firewalls to secure the existing traffic

"The decline of mobile voice revenue has plagued operators for several years and is an issue that is expected to persist. As a result, operators must now increasingly focus on service development that tackles the decline of voice-related ARPU (Average Revenue per User)," said Sam Barker, Head of Analytics & Forecasting at Juniper Research.

"It is now or never the time for operators to partner with innovators, such as Vox Solutions, which can help them focus on new opportunities that exist within the voice market to optimize and protect their traffic and revenue. Vox Solutions stands at the crossroad of the technology and telecommunication space. Which means it can use the latest technologies and its broad portfolio of advanced monetization and fraud protection solutions to help operators simplify, protect and optimize their voice traffic and revenue globally," said Ehsan Ahmadi, CEO & Founder of Vox Solutions.

The white paper concludes by outlining a number of benefits of using advanced monetization tools, such as those offered by Vox Solutions. For example, mobile operators can increase their revenue by a minimum of 210% on A2P and more than 50% on P2P in the first 12 months.

The white paper is available for complimentary download HERE.

About Vox Solutions

The VOX Group stands at the crossroads of the Technology & Telecommunication space, present in the market for over 11 years. The company aims to improve, simplify & optimize International Voice & Messaging, using the latest innovations in technology. Its powerful solutions serve mobile operators in areas such as Voice and SMS monetisation, including full operational outsourcing for MNOs.

To this point, the company proved to be an innovation leader based on it's multiple anti-fraud awards won and a strong and impactful player based on the number of monetization partnerships and impact. With 20+ monetization Voice deals signed, incl. MNO's such as TIM, MTN or Beeline, the company's past projects improve the revenue from clients' revenue by a minimum of 210% on A2P streams and 50%+ on P2P, in the first 12 months of their collaborations.

For the enterprise segment, VOX Solutions focus on A2P messaging, A2P & P2P Voice, while also providing solutions focused on Cloud Communications.

Its unique A2P voice monetization solution VOX 360 also won numerous global awards for the antifraud and flash call authentication innovations.

www.voxsolutions.co

About Juniper Research

Juniper Research provides research and analytical services to the global hi-tech communications sector, providing consultancy, analyst reports and industry commentary. To learn more, get in touch at www.juniperresearch.com.

