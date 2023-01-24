Vidrio Financial and Qontigo Announce Expanded Partnership to Accelerate Risk Management Solutions for Public and Private Market Allocators

NEW YORK , Jan. 24, 2023 /CNW/ -- Vidrio Financial ('Vidrio"), a provider of managed data services and software for global institutional allocators, today announced the expansion of their existing partnership with the leading global provider of risk solutions, Qontigo, to work more closely together and provide enhanced risk solutions to the multi-asset class institutional allocator market.

The Vidrio platform includes a sophisticated risk system that computes risk figures regardless of transparency level (time series or positions) for institutional investors allocating to third-party funds. Through this partnership, Axioma Risk: Elements are integrated into Vidrio's platform to offer deeper and customized insights into portfolio holdings and risk. In addition, Vidrio will also offer integration with the Axioma Portfolio Optimizer, a leading portfolio construction solution.

Axioma Risk: Elements are integrated with the strength of Vidrio's broad range of other advanced investment data analytics, including operational, liquidity, exposure, valuation, and compliance information, to help institutional investors efficiently manage allocations to hedge funds, liquid alternatives, private markets, and SMAs.

"Greater investment transparency is at the top of every investor's mind when considering data collection and reporting tools. Vidrio believes that risk must be managed across every step of the investment process and helping to optimize that risk management process is a primary responsibility for any best-in-class, technology-enabled service. Combining our automation and data management services with Axioma Risk: Elements, the Vidrio platform provides a wide range of risk metrics, calculated at the portfolio, manager/fund, and individual security level that our clients can customize directly into their reporting," said Gygmy Gonnot, Managing Director & Head of Customer Success, Vidrio Financial.

Axioma Risk is a cloud-native, API-first risk system for multi-asset class risk management. For Qontigo, this partnership brings increased scalability to allocators providing customized stress tests and what-if analyses views of risk through a single dashboard in the Vidrio environment. With Axioma Risk: Elements, clients will be able to realize cost efficiencies without having to sacrifice incisive analysis. Through this partnership, Vidrio Financial can also offer Qontigo's industry-leading portfolio construction tool.

"We are pleased to expand our long-standing partnership with Vidrio to offer Axioma Risk: Elements and the Axioma Portfolio Optimizer to their clients. Through this offering, clients can leverage key statistics derived from our enterprise solution Axioma Risk and determine optimal fund allocations with Axioma Portfolio Optimizer in a seamless and efficient manner through Vidrio," said Brian Rosenberg, Chief Revenue Officer of Qontigo.

About Vidrio Financial

Vidrio Financial (www.vidrio.com ) is the first Technology Enabled Service for allocators — providing managed data services and portfolio management software to institutional investors globally. Vidrio's multi-asset class data services, analytics, and workflow applications empower allocators to take control of their complex investments and external manager relationships while reducing costs, optimizing resources, and mitigating operational risk. Vidrio's success is based on our capacity to efficiently collect and extract layers of external fund manager data across multiple asset classes, enrich that data with dynamic investment analytics and then deliver the information seamlessly across your critical investment management and stakeholder reporting processes. Private market clients can construct model portfolios from scratch or use existing portfolios – all while simulating performance, risk, and exposure.

About Axioma Analytics by Qontigo

Qontigo's Axioma analytics suite provides portfolio construction, enterprise risk management, and regulatory reporting solutions to asset managers, asset owners, hedge funds, wealth managers and banks. Axioma analytics include solutions for optimization, risk analysis and performance attribution, enabling clients to achieve competitive advantage in a rapidly changing marketplace.

By offering Axioma analytics alongside its own index product suite, Qontigo delivers sophisticated, targeted solutions at scale to meet the highly unique goals of investors worldwide. Qontigo's solutions are built on a collaborative, customer-centric culture, open architecture and forward-looking technology, ensuring efficient integration with client processes.

Part of the Deutsche Börse Group, Qontigo was created in 2019 through the combination of Axioma, DAX and STOXX.

CONTACT: Craig Allen, craig.allen@aacomms.net, (475) 419 - 4468

SOURCE Vidrio Financial