Dry Shake Application of PENETRON Concrete Waterproofing Material Superior to Competitive Solutions

The first residents of the Lavita Linh Đàm Hà Nội Apartment complex in the Hoàng Mai District of Hanoi, Vietnam, moved into their new homes in January 2023. The Penetron System of crystalline topical treatments was specified to waterproof the basement structures of the residential towers.

EAST SETAUKET, N.Y., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The first residents of the Lavita Linh Đàm Hà Nội Apartment complex in the Hoàng Mai District of Hanoi, Vietnam, moved into their new homes in January 2023. The Penetron System of crystalline topical treatments was specified to waterproof the basement structures of the residential towers.

Designed by Hưng Thịnh Incons, an architectural and engineering consultancy, the Lavita Linh Đàm Apartments are situated in the southwestern Hồ Linh Đàm urban area, with direct highway access to downtown Hanoi only a few kilometers to the north.

With around 65,000 m2 of floorspace, the 1,792 apartment units of the Lavita Linh Đàm Complex are housed in four residential towers, each between 25-29 stories tall. The apartments are available as 2-bedroom (68-84 m2) and 3-bedroom (95-147 m2) units. The 2nd and 3rd floors of the complex are dedicated as retail and entertainment areas, which include a shopping center, a food court, and cinemas. Further amenities include: a coffee shop and restaurant, fitness gym, library, business center, a wading pool for children, a rooftop infinity pool, and an on-site school for international students.

Looking for a Concrete Waterproofing Solution

"Located between the Hồ Linh Đàm Lake and the Lu & To Lich Rivers, the construction site had very high groundwater levels," explains Kim Khanh Ngo Xuan, CEO & Managing Director of Penetron Vietnam. "Penetron Vietnam was asked to participate in the initial construction phase of the Lavita Linh Đàm apartment complex because BKS Construction and Thuan Tuong Industry, the project's general contractors, needed a concrete waterproofing solution to secure the three basement floors of the residential complex."

Because the main contractor, BKS Construction, was satisfied with the performance of Penetron's crystalline materials in previous projects, the Penetron System was specified for the Lavita Linh Đàm Apartments as well. PENETRON can be applied to prepared existing concrete surfaces as a slurry from the positive or negative side by brush or spray, or as a dry shake application during the concrete placement and finishing process. PENETRON was used for waterproofing and enhanced durability for the below-grade level structures.

Dry Shake Application: Cost-Effective and Simple

The treatment of the Lavita Linh Đàm basement slab used a dry shake application of PENETRON, a topical crystalline waterproofing powder, instead of a topical slurry application because of its ease of application and cost effectiveness. Applied to about 11,430 m2 of fresh concrete of the foundation slabs underlying all four towers, PENETRON provides a durable and impermeable concrete structure.

"Whether applied as a dry-shake powder or slurry, PENETRON has consistently proven to be superior in performance in below-grade structures, like the Lavita Linh Đàm basement, when compared to competitors' waterproofing materials," adds Kim Khanh Ngo Xuan.

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

For more information on Penetron waterproofing solutions, please visit penetron(dot)com or Facebook(dot)com/ThePenetronGroup, email CRDept(at)penetron(dot)com, or contact the Corporate Relations Department at 631-941-9700.

Media Contact

Corporate Relations, The Penetron Group, 631-941-9700, Crdept@penetron.com

SOURCE The Penetron Group