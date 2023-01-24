Announcing the Newest Executive Vice President of Consult PR, Harsh Singh

Internationally renowned digital marketing firm, Consult PR (CPR) recently announced long-time employee, Harsh Singh's, well-deserved promotion to Executive Vice President (EVP).

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Internationally renowned digital marketing firm Consult PR (CPR) recently announced long-time employee, Harsh Singh's, well-deserved promotion to Executive Vice President (EVP). Harsh, in a recent interview about the promotion, credited CPR's leaders and his team members, but also he was very thankful for the support of his parents, Mr. Praveen & Mrs. Divya Singh, without whom all of his success would not have been possible.

"Whatever the problem is, there's always a solution, so long as you keep calm. Being flexible and composed is the key to achieving your goals in life. So don't worry, be happy!"- Harsh Singh, newly promoted Executive Vice President, Consult PR.

With Harsh's promotion, the firm now has two EVPs. The firm's other EVP, Chuck Konga, has been with Consult PR for more than 17 years. Harsh and Chuck have been instrumental in the growth of CPR and have worked successfully together for almost a decade.

"Some time back, our President floated the idea of expanding the firm into India. Admittedly, I was intrigued because of the country's abundance of skilled and talented IT resources. My main concern was, could we find a trustworthy and experienced leader to spin up our operations? Harsh was our first hire in India after an exhaustive targeted search. Over the past decade, Harsh has thrived, mastering the art of leadership and mentorship. He epitomizes everything we look for in our team members at CPR and I'm proud to welcome him to the upper echelon of our firm's leadership ranks."- Chuck Konga, Executive President, Consult PR.

Consult PR's consultative approach with clients stems from their corporate culture that thrives on educating clients on what's possible on the internet, with needs-based solutions and world-class customer service at the heart of their firm. They are headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL with six offices worldwide.

