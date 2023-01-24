ezPaycheck Software 2022-2023 Combo Promotion of $159.00 Is Only Available Until January 31, 2023

The 2022-2023 bundle version of ezPaycheck is only available for a few more weeks at the cost of $159.00 until January 31, 2023. Test drive at halfpricesoft.com at no cost or obligation.

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Don't miss out on the limited time offer of ezPaycheck payroll software for years 2022 and 2023 in a bundle version for only $159.00. Halfpricesoft.com will keep this great bundle for business owners until January 31, 2023

"ezPaycheck 2022-2023 bundle version is available until January 31, 2023 for $159.00 for HR staff to streamline the business," said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.

New and seasoned business owners are invited to visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp

and download ezPaycheck for up to 30 days with no cost or obligation. The download includes the full version of the paycheck software along with a sample database. The sample database allows new customers to try all of ezPaycheck's exciting features, including the intuitive graphical interface, without wasting time entering data. (Please note: TRIAL appears on checks and forms until the purchased license key is entered).

Just a few features available in ezPaycheck payroll software included, but not limited to

Updated tax tables for all 50 states, Washington D.C. , and federal taxes

, and federal taxes Three popular printing formats: check-in-middle, check-on-bottom or check-on-top

Print Forms W2, W3, 940 and 941 (Copy A W2 and W3 Required)

Masks employee Social Security numbers on check stubs

Flexibility for special tax deduction needs

Auto-fill data feature

Assign multiple pay rates to employees for varying shifts, assignments or projects.

Newly updated data import/export feature to use ezPaycheck data with other applications

Multi-user network versions available (Additional cost)

Priced at $139 per installation and released each per calendar year ($159.00 for the 2022-2023 single installation bundle version is available for a limited time), ezPaycheck payroll software is affordable for any size business. To start the no obligation 30-day test drive today, please visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp

About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

Media Contact

T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-3936, services@halfpricesoft.com

Twitter

SOURCE halfpricesoft.com