Medical Writing for Medical Devices Training Course (March 15-16, 2023)

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Writing for Medical Devices Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive course has been designed to provide you with a thorough understanding of the essential aspects of medical writing, with a particular focus on medical devices.

Writing for medical devices has its own particular skill set and, with important regulatory changes in the industry, all those involved in medical writing face a challenge to ensure they have the necessary expertise and resources to fulfil the requirements of the new regulation.

Under the guidance of our expert trainers, you will learn how to prepare a document that is linguistically and stylistically appropriate and understand the effective use of visual elements such as tables, graphs and flow charts. The programme will examine the content and structure of the CER - an integral part of the submission process, and ensure that you are fully aware of what a Notified Body is looking for in your clinical evaluation.

Practical exercises and discussion will consolidate learning, and helpful tips and techniques from experts in the field of medical writing and medical devices will enhance your knowledge.

Who Should Attend:

Medical device professionals responsible for preparing, writing and completing a CER

Medical writers producing reports for medical device manufacturers

Regulatory affairs personnel involved in preparing scientific documentation

Medical device personnel who require a fundamental understanding of what is required when drafting scientific reports for their products

Contract research organisations (CROs)

R&D professionals

Key Topics Covered:

Overview of writing and editing documents

Substantive and technical aspects

Considering logic, text flow, wordiness and accuracy

Looking at the details such as language editing, abbreviations and acronyms

Preparing a clear message for the intended reader

Regulations applicable to the clinical evaluation of a medical device

Introduction to the European Medical Device Regulation (MDR)

Guidance documents for clinical evaluations - what is required?

Notified Body expectations

Writing regulatory documents

Do different audiences and documents require different approaches?

Corresponding with the authorities

Systematic literature searches for the CER

Effective search strategies

Deciding on what source data is required

State of the art

Aspects of English

Common errors in English that should be avoided

Brief overview of key punctuation points affecting meaning and readability

Improving readability - be kind to your reader

Structuring texts

In terms of language, how perfect do regulatory documents need to be?

Structure and content of the CER

What is required to meet the regulation?

Contents of a CER

Conducting a clinical evaluation

CER case study workshop

Deciding on what source data is needed

Introduction to other medical device clinical regulatory documents

PMCF plan and report

Clinical investigation plan and report

Proofreading essentials

Final checks - not just a spell check

Practicalities, tips and tools

Key take-home messages



Speakers

Janette Benaddi

Director of Clinical & Consulting Europe

NAMSA

Barbara Grossman

Biochemist

Hawkeye Medical Limited

