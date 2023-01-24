Milltrust Ventures and Earth First Food Ventures launch Smart Protein Fund to target alternative protein technology

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milltrust Ventures, the venture investment arm of Milltrust International, an award-winning investment organisation co-headquartered in London and Singapore, today announces the launch of the Smart Protein Fund, in partnership with Earth First Food Ventures (EFFV), a specialist food tech venture capital platform with a presence in Switzerland, US, India, Brazil, and Greece. This fund will invest in alternative proteins, combining Milltrust’s considerable experience in sustainability investment with EFFV’s deep knowledge of the alternative protein sector.



The Smart Protein Fund will seek to disrupt the world's largest industry - food - by channelling climate capital towards scaling Smart Protein companies for a cleaner, healthier end-product, produced locally for local consumption. Portfolio companies will have a significantly lower carbon footprint and reduced greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, whilst at the same time providing attractive returns in a fast-growing industry driven by innovative technologies. The Smart Protein Fund will invest in the leading alternative protein companies of tomorrow focused on plant-based proteins, cultivated meat, and fermentation technologies, as well as the infrastructure that will help scale this growing industry.



Simon Hopkins, CEO of Milltrust International Group says: “Few sectors offer the growth opportunity of a total disruption of the human food chain, as we seek to address the rapidly growing demand for a protein based diet across the globe, coupled with the need to scale in a way that doesn’t deplete the Earth’s finite resources”.



“We are delighted to build on our successful investment in Roslin Technologies, which will set the course for the types of investments we have identified for our new Smart Protein Fund in partnership with Earth Food First Ventures. Timing is everything and investments in this growing industry are being repriced as commercial viability becomes a reality. Its continued acceleration, moving from R&D to growth at scale, will allow us to produce healthier, lower impact proteins in line with accelerating demand”.



This fund builds on Milltrust’s first investment in alternative protein in 2016, when the firm provided seed capital and helped found Roslin Technologies, an Edinburgh-based food and ag tech company focused on disruptive biotechnologies with core capabilities in developing and commercialising research in the nascent global cultivated meat industry. The Smart Protein Fund will draw on Milltrust’s considerable experience in this sector along with climate tech and sustainability more broadly.



Brian Ruszczyk, CEO of Earth First Food Ventures: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Milltrust International for the launch of the Smart Protein Fund, following the firm’s decade of investing in sustainability across their portfolios. The benefits of alternative proteins are clear—healthier diets, lower carbon emissions, and fewer concerns about the ethics of intensive animal farming. By 2035, alternative proteins will very likely capture 11% of the global protein market through organic growth, as consumers, companies, and investors push the values of ESG and parity. And we predict the market for alternatives to meat, especially chicken and seafood, could increase significantly higher still, rising from 2% of total protein consumption in 2020 to more than 20% by 2035, with government support which we are beginning to see today."



Alexander Kalis, Managing Partner at Milltrust International adds: “It’s often conveniently forgotten that the food industry represents 26% of global GHG emissions, more than all forms of transport combined. Time is of the essence if we are to reach our net-zero imperatives. At Milltrust, we are proud once again to be tackling another key GHG contributor by offering impactful investment-based solutions in the alternative protein sector whilst offering tremendous scope for returns for our investors”.



About Milltrust International Group

Under a single mantra of Sustainable Prosperity, Milltrust International Group is a specialist, award-winning investment organisation co-headquartered in London and Singapore offering a range life-changing investment solutions seeking to address some of the greatest themes of our generation including the development of emerging economies, rising food demand, technological revolutions and climate change. Clients include pension funds, sovereign entities, family offices, entrepreneurs and HNWIs. The firm operates in a regulated capacity across multiple jurisdictions including the UK, Singapore, Ireland, and Cayman. www.milltrust.com



About Earth First Food Ventures

Earth First Food Ventures, (“EFFV”) is a food tech venture capital platform focused on ESG/impact investing in food technologies, plant-based, fermentation and cultivated proteins for healthier consumers, a cleaner environment, bluer oceans, and a better planet. EFFV believes that the ever-growing world population requires alternative protein sources that are less damaging to the environment than current animal-based production practices. This important sector needs to be re-engineered and financed for the good of our planet, the environment, and national healthcare system as well as fostering local food security and economies. Earth First Food Ventures was founded by visionary leaders with decades of experience in international financial markets. https://www.effventures.com/



About Roslin Technologies Limited

Based in Edinburgh, Roslin Technologies is an ambitious food and ag tech company focused on disruptive biotechnologies. The company’s core capabilities lie in developing and commercialising animal stem cells for the nascent global cultivated meat industry. Roslin Tech was founded in 2016 as a venture between Milltrust International, JBI Equity and the University of Edinburgh from which it has certain rights to commercialise intellectual property from the University’s Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies and the Roslin Institute, a global leader in animal science. www.Roslintech.com @Roslintech.



