Facial recognition market Share and Size is Projected to Reach USD 13.87 Billion at CAGR 15.7% by 2028
Facial recognition market Size – USD 4.29 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.7%, Market Trend
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research study released by Emergen Research on "Facial recognition market" with 150+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that leads the market growth.
Facial Recognition Market By Component (Hardware, Software) By Technology (2D Facial Recognition, 3D Facial Recognition, And Facial Analytics) By Application (Physical Security, ID Management, Criminal Investigation, Business Intelligence Photo Indexing And Sorting) By End Use (BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunication and Government), and By Region Forecast to 2028
To Get Free Sample PDF Copy of This Report
https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/640
Key Highlights in Report
In March 2021, NEC Corporation, which is a market leader in the integration of IT and network technologies, announced commence trial for Face Express, which is a new boarding procedure for international departure flights using facial recognition technology at Narita International Airport (NRT), Narita International Airport Corporation (NAA), Tokyo International Airport (Haneda Airport, HND), and Tokyo International Air Terminal Corporation (TIAT). Utilization of facial recognition consist of advanced biometric authentication technologies, Bio-Idiom.
Software segment accounted for largest revenue share in the facial recognition market in 2020, which is projected to incline rapidly during the forecast period. Rising need of technology development such as cloud-based technology, Artificial Intelligence systems, and Internet of connectivity technology is boosting global facial recognition market growth.
3D facial recognition segment revenue growth rate is projected to incline rapidly during the forecast period. Rising demand for new and more innovative technologies to obtain more precise and accurate matches of biometrics to identify users are factors driving revenue growth of this segment.
Key Players Included in this report are:
NEC Corporation
Cognitec Systems
Aware Inc.
FaceFirst Inc
Safran SA
Panasonic Corporation
Gemalto NV
Key Lemon Ltd.
Ayonix Corporation
Face++
Quick Buy Facial recognition market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/checkout/640
What can be explored with the Facial recognition market Study?
Gain Market Understanding
Identify Growth Opportunities
Analyze and Measure the Global Facial recognition market by Identifying Investment across various Industry Verticals
Understand the Trends that will drive Future Changes in Facial recognition market
Understand the Competitive Scenarios
Track Right Markets
Identify the Right Verticals
Market Segmentation Analysis
Players can concentrate on high-growth regions and, if necessary, modify their business plan according to the research report. The Facial recognition market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas. Players gain from the report's regional segmentation research since it offers pertinent data and insights into important geographic marketplaces.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Facial recognition market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.
Ask for Customization
https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/640
Regional Outlook
We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Facial recognition market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.
Key Reasons to Purchase Facial recognition market Report
The reader will be in a position to comprehend and react to marketing strategies like using strengths and conducting a SWOT analysis.
The research looks into the dynamics of the target market and how the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has affected it.
Emergen Research has segmented the global facial recognition market on the basis of component, technology, application, end use, and region:
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Hardware
Software
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
2D Facial Recognition
3D Facial Recognition
Facial Analytics
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Physical Security
ID Management
Criminal Investigation
Business Intelligence
Photo Indexing and Sorting
End use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
BFSI
IT & Telecommunication
Healthcare
Government
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
BENELUX
Switzerland
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Turkey
Rest of MEA
Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research
Digital Workplace Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/digital-workplace-market
Mobile Marketing Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/mobile-marketing-market
Mobile Device Management Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/mobile-device-management-market
Iot In Education Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/iot-in-education-market
Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.
About Us:
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+91 90210 91709
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn