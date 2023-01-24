Submit Release
New Haven Barracks/ VCOR and Arrest on Warrant

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 23B5000254

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Brandon Slaney

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 1/23/23, 2040 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Leicester-Whiting Rd, Leicester

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release and Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Christopher Bridgmon

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 1/23/23 at approximately 2040 hours, Troopers responded to a report of multiple discharges of a firearm at the intersection of Leicester-Whiting Rd and Swinington Hill Rd in the Town of Leicester. During the course of the investigation, it was determined the complainant, Christopher Bridgmon (37) of Leicester, VT was at a residence which was in violation of his court ordered Conditions of Release. Bridgmon also had an active warrant for his arrest. Bridgmon was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to Marble Valley Correctional Center and issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division the following day.

 

The circumstances surrounding the firearm discharges are still under investigation. Anyone who may have information pertaining to this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Brandon Slaney, of the New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919. Information can also be submitted anonymously online at www.vtips.info or text CRIMES (274637) to Keyword: VTIPS

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/24/23, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Center

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

New Haven Barracks/ VCOR and Arrest on Warrant

