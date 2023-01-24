Demand for Global Nano Silica Market Size to Surpass USD 8.65 Billion by 2030, Exhibit a CAGR of 6.51% | Nano Silica Industry Trends, Share, Price, Growth, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

The global nano silica market size was valued at USD 4.65 billion in 2021 and is expected to surpass USD 8.65 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.51% during the forecast period (2022- 2030), as highlighted in a report published by Facts & Factors. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Normet, Wacker Chemie AG, Nanosil (Asia Pacific) Sdn, NanoPore Incorporated, and others.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, US, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Nano Silica Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Application (Rubber, Concrete, Coatings, Healthcare, Plastics, Agriculture, and Others), By Product (S-Type, P-Type, and Type III), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Nano Silica Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 4.65 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 6.51% and is anticipated to reach over USD 8.65 billion by 2030.”

The report analyzes the nano silica market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the global nano silica market.

Nano Silica Market Overview:

Nano silica is amorphous silica in powder form. It is white and fluffy and owing to the small particle size of nano silica, it shows qualities like large surface area, excellent surface adsorption, high dispersion, and above-standard chemical purity. Nano silica is also called silica dust or quartz dust and is characterized as silica fume. It displays 99% of silicon dioxide. The application of nano silica can help in reducing the cement volume required to create a solid structure.

Silica nanoparticles are witnessing an increase in industrial production as well as commercial products that are registering high sales volume. They are mostly divided into two main forms P-type and S-type. The former has nanopores with a pore rate of 0.61 ml/g while the latter has a relatively smaller surface area. P-types are also known to manifest a higher range of ultraviolet rays. Nano silica is created by the condensation process of silanes that results in the formation of an amorphous network of oxygen and silicone. They are widely used in protein separation and absorption processes due to low-cost, diverse surface functionalization, and high specific surface area.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/nano-silica-market



(Before making a purchase, you may evaluate the quality of our in-depth research and studies with the help of sample reports)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the updated report.

About 233+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, Revenue Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Historic and Forecast Growth, Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the nano silica market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 6.51% between 2022 and 2030.

is likely to grow above a between 2022 and 2030. The Nano Silica market size was worth around US$ 4.65 billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 8.65 billion by 2030 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing applications for drug delivery in the healthcare sector

Based on product segmentation, P-Type was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on application segmentation, rubber was the leading application in 2021

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2021





Industry Growth Drivers

Growing applications in drug delivery mechanisms to attract more revenue

The global nano silica market is projected to grow owing to the increasing application of the compounds in the construction industry as it is known to enhance the cementing properties which are required to create concrete structures. Some of the factors that nano silica influences in concrete material include durability, strength, and the overall microstructure. Multiple reports have suggested that using nano silica has helped in improving the compressive strength of the concrete as compared to structures created using other forms of nanomaterials.

As the world population grows along with industrialization and globalization, the demand for residential and commercial units is expected to increase exponentially. The US construction market was valued at USD 2 trillion in 2021. The increasing emphasis on investments for the development of low-income economies may further the demand for nano silica.

In 2021, Africa’s foreign direct investment stood at USD 83 billion, a record-breaking number. The global market will register high revenue due to growing investment in biomedicine which is currently being termed the future of healthcare as they are the building block of medical science and without a thorough knowledge of it, developing essential medicines or drugs is practically impossible.

Challenges

Restricted improvement in the mechanical properties of concrete to act as a major challenge

The global market is anticipated to face challenges due to the growing concerns over the possible presence of toxic compounds in the concrete structure. This is especially applicable to workers working on the construction site that is in direct contact with the compound for prolonged durations.

The constant exposure is known to have several health impacts and is probably one of the few problems the use of nano silica poses. Recent studies have pointed out that contact with quartz form of silica can cause chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and can also lead to lung cancer along with pulmonary tuberculosis.

Opportunities

Promising outlook for application in tumor detection to provide growth opportunities

The promising outlook for application in tumor detection may provide growth opportunities while the restricted improvement in the mechanical properties of concrete acts as a major challenge.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/nano-silica-market



Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global nano silica market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness.

Some of the main players in the global Nano Silica market include;

Normet

Wacker Chemie AG

Nanosil (Asia Pacific) Sdn

NanoPore Incorporated

And Others..

Browse the full “Nano Silica Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Application (Rubber, Concrete, Coatings, Healthcare, Plastics, Agriculture, and Others), By Product (S-Type, P-Type, and Type III), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2030” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/nano-silica-market



Nano Silica Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global nano silica market is segmented based on application, product, and region.

Based on application, the global market segments are rubber, concrete, coatings, healthcare, plastics, agriculture, and others. In 2021, the highest revenue generated in the global market was by the rubber segment and the same trend is expected to be continued in the future. The compound is used extensively in the manufacturing process of various types of rubbers including nitrile rubber (NBR), styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR), ethylene acrylic rubber (AEM), and ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM). Nano silica is used to improve the properties of vulcanized rubber by playing its role as a reinforcing agent. With the use of silica nanoparticles, the rubber’s tensile strength can be increased from 0.35 megapascals to 14 megapascals.

Based on product, the global market divisions are S-type, P-type, and type III. S-type refers to silica nanoparticles that have spherical shapes whereas P-type are porous particles. P-type registered the highest CAGR in 2021 due to the growing applications in the construction industry to create concrete. As the requirement for residential and commercial buildings grow, the demand for P-type is expected to increase simultaneously. India registered as foreign direct investment in the construction industry at 29 billion in April 2022.

Regional Analysis:

US to lead the North American market during the forecast period

North America is projected to lead the global nano silica market with the highest revenue owing to the growing construction business as well expansion of the regional market players to new territories leading to an increase in total revenue. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow influenced by the increasing investments in infrastructure development.

A World Bank report has indicated that India needs to spend USD 840 billion in the next 15 years if the needs of the fast-growing urban population are to be met. China is currently the largest producer of nano silica. It produced more than 6 million metric tons of nano silica in 2021 followed by Russia.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/nano-silica-market



Recent Industry Developments:

In June 2022, Indian scientists discovered nano silica with biological origins. The new discovery is the first of its kind for the country

In December 2021, Bengaluru scientists in collaboration with researchers from Pune city of India developed new nano silica that can effectively improve drug delivery

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Nano Silica industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Nano Silica Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Nano Silica Industry?

What segments does the Nano Silica Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Nano Silica Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 4.65 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 8.65 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.51% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2030 Key Market Players Normet, Wacker Chemie AG, Nanosil (Asia Pacific) Sdn, NanoPore Incorporated, and others. Key Segment By Application, Product, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/nano-silica-market



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

The global nano silica market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Rubber

Concrete

Coatings

Healthcare

Plastics

Agriculture

Others

By Product

S-Type

P-Type

Type III

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Request Your Free Sample Report of the Global Nano Silica Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/nano-silica-market



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Application, Product, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors

Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK) Market | Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast: https://www.fnfresearch.com/polyether-ether-ketone-peek-market



| Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast: Methyl Methacrylate Market | Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast: https://www.fnfresearch.com/methyl-methacrylate-market



| Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast: Fire-Resistant Glass Market | Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast: https://www.fnfresearch.com/fire-resistant-glass-market



| Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market | Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast: https://www.fnfresearch.com/polyethylene-terephthalate-pet-market



| Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast: Acrylic Resin Market | Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast: https://www.fnfresearch.com/acrylic-resin-market



| Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast: Fatty Alcohol Market | Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast: https://www.fnfresearch.com/fatty-alcohol-market



| Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast: Protective Coating Resins Market : https://www.fnfresearch.com/protective-coating-resins-market



: Petrochemical Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/petrochemical-market



About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Contact Us:

Facts & Factors

USA: +1 347 690-0211 | UK: +44 2032 894158 | Japan: +81 50 5806 9039 | India: +91 73877 19999

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com | Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com



Follow Us on - LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook



Also Read Our Blogs: