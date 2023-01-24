AG Kris Kobach statement regarding law enforcement shooting in southwest Kansas

KANSAS, January 24 - TOPEKA – (January 20, 2023) – Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach issued the following statement following news of the shooting of three law enforcement officers in southwest Kansas.
“Kansas law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day and this incident is a powerful example of the service they provide to keep us safe. Our prayers are with the officers and their families.”
