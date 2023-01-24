Joint Plenary Session of Parliament's Two Houses on European Parliament’s Latest Positions Towards Morocco Kicks Off

MOROCCO, January 24 - The joint plenary session of the two Houses of Parliament on the latest positions of the European Parliament towards Morocco began on Monday afternoon.

Chaired by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rachid Talbi El Alami, and the Speaker of the House of Councillors, Enaam Mayara, this plenary session will be marked by speeches of various political, professional and trade union bodies represented in both Houses of Parliament, to express their positions on the latest resolution of the European Parliament, which has caused a large wave of indignation among the various bodies and national organizations.

In a statement, the Superior Council of the Judicial Authority (CSPJ) expressed on Saturday its strong condemnation of the unfounded allegations contained in the resolution of the European Parliament.

Several political and institutional bodies have also expressed their disapproval of the content of the resolution of the European Parliament, expressing their rejection of any interference in justice or any attempt to influence its decisions. These bodies have also highlighted the progress made by Morocco in strengthening the judicial system.

MAP : 23 January 2023