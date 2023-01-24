Palestinian Institutions Hail Central Role of Bayt Mal Al-Quds Asharif Agency in Coordinating Efforts to Support Maqdessis

MOROCCO, January 24 - Presidents and directors of institutions working in economic and social development in Al-Quds hailed, Friday in Rabat, the central role of Bayt Mal Al-Quds Acharif Agency in coordinating efforts to support the inhabitants of Al-Quds and preserve the city's Arab-Islamic identity, in implementation of the social and humanitarian missions of the Al-Quds Committee, chaired by HM King Mohammed VI.

A statement by the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Asharif Agency said that the participants in the second consultative meeting, organized by the Agency on the sidelines of the silver jubilee celebrations of its structuring and effective start of operations in 1998, called on Arab and Islamic countries to support the Agency with sufficient financial resources to fund its projects in Al-Quds.

They stressed the importance of everyone's contribution to the consolidation of the achievements of the Arab and Islamic institutions operating in Al-Quds, headed by the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Asharif Agency, in its capacity as the executive body of the Al-Quds Committee, which is part of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The participants also highlighted the Agency's experience throughout a quarter of a century of work and activity and its great expertise and interaction with the rapid societal transformations that Al-Quds is undergoing as well as in assessing the challenges, saying that the indicators of the economic and social situation in Al-Quds remain worrying and point to the imminent danger facing the Maqdessian society in general due to the political stalemate and the unstable security situation, the statement said.

The meeting was attended by the director in charge of the management of the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Asharif Agency, Mohamed Salem Cherkaoui, Ambassadors Samir Bakr, OIC Under-Secretary General for Palestine Affairs, Said Abu Ali, Arab League Under-Secretary General for Palestine and the Occupied Arab Territories, as well as Sheikh Ikrima Sabri, Chairman of the Supreme Islamic Committee in Al-Quds and Bishop Suhail Dawani, former Bishop of the Anglican Church in addition to a host of religious, social, academic, media and cultural personalities from Al-Quds.

MAP : 20 January 2023