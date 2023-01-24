Tissue Engineering Market: A Look at the Industry's Advancements and Opportunities

Emergen Research Logo

The rising potential of the tissue engineering procedures in treating irreversible damage of the tissues and rising demand for regenerative medicine

Tissue Engineering:

A branch of biomedical engineering known as tissue engineering makes use of cells, engineering, materials science, and appropriate biochemical and physicochemical elements to replace, improve, or repair various biological tissue types. Though not exclusively used in medical applications, tissue engineering frequently entails the use of cells positioned on tissue scaffolds to create new, viable tissue.

Tissue engineering is a biomedical engineering discipline that incorporates biology with engineering to recreate tissues or cells using materials and relevant biochemical and physicochemical factors to enhance or replace the biological tissues. These tissues are derived from patients via muscle biopsy or bone marrow to ensure no adverse immune responses. Tissue engineering is a viable alternative to reconstruction surgeries, tissue transplants, and other surgical interventions to reform or repair damaged tissues.

The main goal of tissue engineering is to regenerate constructs that essentially restore, maintain, and improve the damaged tissues or whole organs. Artificial skin and cartilage are examples of engineered tissues that have been approved by the U.S. FDA. Tissue engineering also finds its extensive usage in regenerative medicine, and the two terms have become extensively interchangeable.

The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others. The report also sheds light on the recent technological developments and product advancements in the Tissue Engineering market.

Furthermore, the report provides details about the new players entering the market, entry-level barriers and offers strategic recommendations to overcome those barriers to gain a substantial industry presence.

Prominent players operating in the industry have undertaken collaborations and agreements to gain a competitive edge and gain a robust footing in the industry. Some prominent players profiled in the report are:

Allergan, Plc

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Baxter International, Inc.

RTI Surgical, Inc.

ACell, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Athersys, Inc.

Medtronic, Plc.

Tissue Regenix Group, Plc

ReproCell, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Others

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Tissue Engineering industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

Tissue Engineering Market Segmentation

Type

Synthetic Materials

Biologically Derived Materials

Others

Application

Orthopedics

Musculoskeletal & Spine

Neurology

Cardiovascular

Skin and Integumentary

Cord Blood and Cell Banking

GI, Gynecology

Cancer

Urology

Others

Tissue Engineering Market: Regional Outlook

The North America segment accounted for the largest share in the Tissue Engineering Market and is expected to continue to dominate the market over the projected timeline. The rising awareness of therapies, increasing incidence of chronic and lifestyle-induced illnesses, increasing conduction of clinical trials, and advanced healthcare infrastructure is expected to drive the industry's growth in the region. Europe is expected to hold the second-largest share of the market over the projected period. This can be attributed to increasing government funding and the rapid expansion of research and development activities.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to register significant growth during the projected period. This can be accredited to the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increasing incidence of cancer cases, growing demand and popularity of plastic surgeries and reconstructive surgeries, and rising research activities are anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the region.

