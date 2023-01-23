NEBRASKA, January 23 - CONTACT:

Flags to Fly at Half-Staff to Honor Victims of the Tragedy in Monterey Park, California

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen, in accordance with a request from the White House, announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff immediately to honor the victims of the deadly shooting in Monterey Park, California.

Flags are to be flown at half-staff until sunset on Thursday, January 26, 2023.