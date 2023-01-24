Advantest to Showcase Latest Semiconductor Test Solutions at SEMICON Korea, February 1-3 in Seoul

/EIN News/ -- TOKYO, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will feature its latest test solutions for advanced ICs at SEMICON Korea on Feb. 1-3 at COEX in Seoul, South Korea.

Advantest will highlight its contributions to leading-edge test technology, including advanced memory, 5G, AI, high-performance computing (HPC) and nanotechnology, as well as its ESG initiatives.

Exhibition

Advantest's product showcase in booth #C510 will feature how the company is adding customer value to the evolving semiconductor value chain through its broad range of test solutions and services. This year's digital displays will include:

New inteXcell, first-ever fully integrated and unified test infrastructure to combine the T5835 tester into minimal-footprint test cells, ideal for advanced memory IC final testing

New E5620 Defect Review Scanning Electron Microscope (DR-SEM) for precision review and classification of ultra-small photomask defects

New XPS128+HV universal VI and power supply card for V93000 EXA Scale SoC test system that lowers the cost of test for power management ICs and other high-voltage devices

New DUT Scale Duo interface for the V93000 EXA Scale SoC test systems extends DUT board space for high-volume testing and is compatible with existing DUT boards

New LCD HP multi-channel digitizer module that addresses high-accuracy and high-voltage measurement demands for testing emerging display driver ICs when combined with the T6391 SoC tester

T2000 SoC test systems with improving Rapid Development Kit (RDK) usability, which accelerates test program development for all SoCs, including complex automotive and power analog applications

MPT3000 solid state drive (SSD) test systems addressing test requirements associated with PCI Express fifth generation (PCIe Gen 5), Compute Express Link™ (CXL™) and NVMe SSDs



Presentation

In addition to the exhibition, Advantest’s Kim Jeongseob will be presenting “Data Analytics for the Chiplet Era” at SEMICON Korea’s Test Forum on Feb. 1 from 1-3:50 p.m.

Sponsorship

This year, Advantest will be sponsoring SEMICON Korea’s Industry Leadership Dinner, which will take place on Feb. 1 at the Grand Ballroom on Floor 5 of the Grand InterContinental.

Social Media

For the latest updates, visit the Advantest Facebook and LinkedIn page or follow @Advantest_ATE on Twitter for live tweets during events.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high-performance computing (HPC), including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

ADVANTEST CORPORATION

3061 Zanker Road

San Jose, CA 95134, USA

Cassandra Koenig

Cassandra.koenig@advantest.com