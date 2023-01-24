Submit Release
Proactive news headlines including Antilles Gold, AuTECO Minerals, Latin Resources and HyTerra Ltd

Sydney, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

  • Antilles Gold Ltd (AAUANTMF has fielded up to 194 g/t gold in a drilling program at El Pilar Project in central Cuba. Click here
  • AuTECO Minerals Ltd AUT has intersected more high-grade gold while targeting the Tyson discovery at its Pickle Crow Gold Project in Ontario, Canada. Click here
  • Latin Resources Ltd LRS has welcomed multiple thick high-grade intersections from the Colina and Colina West areas at its Salinas Lithium Project in Brazil following diamond drilling wrapped up in late 2022. Click here
  • HyTerra Ltd HYT and farm-in partner Natural Hydrogen Energy LLC are finalising plans for an extended flow test of the Hoarty NE3 natural hydrogen exploration well at Project Geneva in Nebraska, US. Click here
  • Lindian Resources Ltd LIN continues to deliver high-grade rare earth assays from a phase one reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at the Kangankunde Rare Earths Project in Malawi. Click here
  • Surefire Resources NL SRN has been busy at the Perenjori iron tenement E70/5311 in WA, with a program of sampling, the discovery of rare earth elements and an environmental survey on track. Click here
  • SensOre Ltd S has received $322,000 in NSW Government grant funding to support the growth of its technology platform and extend lithium pegmatite and other battery mineral targeting initiatives to the east coast. Click here
  • AdAlta Ltd (ASX:1AD) has welcomed support from two investors associated via the Yuuwa Capital Venture Capital fund, who will become substantial shareholders in the company. Click here
  • MetalsGrove Mining Ltd MGA has completed a heritage survey across key tenements within the Arunta Project, 10 kilometres north of Alice Springs in the Northern Territory. Click here
  • Creso Pharma Ltd (CPHCOPHF has increased its footprint in Canada following its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mernova Medicinal Inc's expansion into Manitoba and this comes hot on the heels of Mernova securing its largest-ever purchase order to date, valued at A$350,244.65 (C$326,793) from the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (NSLC). Click here
  • American Rare Earths Ltd ARR has appointed a new president of North America to continue to build the company's presence and partnerships in the region. Click here
  • Brookside Energy Ltd BRK has identified the primary producing horizon in the Juanita Well in the company's expanded Bradbury Area of Interest (AOI) within the Arbuckle Uplift-Ardmore Basin in Oklahoma's Anadarko Basin. Click here

