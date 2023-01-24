Submit Release
Tech Mahindra Recognized as the Fastest Growing Organization Globally in 'Brand Value Rank' by Brand Finance

  • Improved its brand ranking by four positions this year to rank 11, bigger jump in ranking than any other brand in global top 25 listing
  • Increased brand value by approximately 66% over the last three years

Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, has been recognized as the fastest growing brand in ‘brand value rank' amongst the top 25 IT services brands by Brand Finance, the world's leading brand evaluation firm. The organization's brand value ranking improved by four positions since last year. This is the highest rank achieved by Tech Mahindra in the Brand Finance ranking till date. The jump in ranking by Tech Mahindra is also bigger than any other brand.

The organization's brand value registered a robust growth of 66% since the beginning of the pandemic, with its value rising by 15% to USD 3.5 billion in 2022. Listed among the Top 7 brands globally in brand strength with AA+ rating, Tech Mahindra consistently strengthened its brand presence on a global scale to fulfill its promise of ‘Connected World. Connected Experiences'.

Harshvendra Soin, Global Chief People Officer & Head of Marketing, Tech Mahindra, said, "Tech Mahindra has always been a brand with a purpose and our people remain our biggest strength. Guided by our refreshed Rise pillars, together we are strengthening our focus on creating a world that is equal, future-ready, and creates value with sustainability at its core. We want to build resilient businesses governed by mindful growth that can not only sustain itself but the communities it exists in. As part of our brand playbook, we remain committed to doing good for the world by bringing real change on the ground, strengthening partnerships to encourage innovation, and delivering stellar experiences to our customers across industries."

David Haigh CEO & Chairman, Brand Finance said, "As the swell of digitisation during lockdown eased, IT services brands had to recalibrate their brand building processes and Tech Mahindra has found a great balance. As 5G and Metaverse unfolded globally, Tech Mahindra found itself ahead with its inherent strengths in the Telecom and Communication verticals. I'm glad to see Tech Mahindra brand value rise by 15% with 4 ranks jump to 11th place in Top 25. The brand must continue to embrace its focus on sustainability and diversity while continuing to be solutions focused and innovative."

Tech Mahindra is well positioned to further integrate sustainability with digital transformation, reflected by its strong performance in this year's ranking. It is amongst the 7 Indian companies to be included in 2022 Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index (GEI) and consecutively emerged as the Global IT Leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

